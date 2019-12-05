Liberty Health Sciences to Open New Dispensary in Bradenton, 20th in Florida

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF) www.libertyhealthsciences.com ("Liberty" or the "Company"), a provider of high quality cannabis, announced today that it has been cleared by the Florida Department of Health to open the doors to its record 20th Florida location in the central Gulf Coast city of Bradenton in Manatee County.

Located at 1475 Cortez Road W. Bradenton, FL. 34207, the new dispensary will be open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The new 1,577 square foot store includes a retail and reception area, along with a private consultation and waiting room. The store will also feature locally inspired wall-art inspired by the "Village of the Arts" region of the city, which is home to a diverse collection of artists, galleries and fine food restaurants.

"Our team is looking forward to bringing our exceptional selection of products to patients living in Bradenton and the surrounding areas," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "We continue to aggressively expand our footprint on the west coast of Florida by adding this new convenient location to help our patients explore alternative treatment options, as well as offer them direct access to products where they may not have had that availability at a physical dispensary in the past."

Liberty continues to steadily grow its operations throughout Florida and plans to open 10 additional dispensaries by the end of February, subject to approval from the Florida Department of Health.

Whether online or in-store, Liberty patients will find Florida's finest premium cannabis products available in a variety of delivery methods, including smokable cannabis, concentrates, tinctures, topical creams, vaporizers, and more. And now the G Pen product line of personal, portable devices are available in all Liberty dispensaries. Liberty also offers home delivery statewide for its patients.

Liberty currently operates 19 dispensaries across Florida in the following locations:

• Dania Beach • Port St. Lucie • Miami • Summerfield • Palm Harbor • Orange Park • St. Petersburg • Gainesville • Tampa (Hyde Park) • Cape Coral • Winter Haven • Boca Raton • Merritt Island • Bonita Springs • Tallahassee • Panama City • North Miami • Tampa (Tetra)

• Pensacola

Patients may place an order online at www.libertyhealthsciences.com for in-store pick-up or free delivery.

About Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Liberty is the cannabis provider committed to providing a trusted, high quality cannabis experience based on our genuine care for all cannabis users and a focus on operational excellence from seed to sale. Liberty's measured approach to expansion opportunities is focused on maximizing returns to shareholders, while keeping consumers' well-being at the forefront of what we do. For more information, please visit: www.libertyhealthsciences.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, expectations related to the Company's production capabilities, expectations concerning the receipt of all necessary approvals from the Florida Department of Health, expectations concerning the opening of new dispensaries and the expansion of its greenhouse space, and the Company's future expansion and growth strategies. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving medical marijuana; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the medical marijuana industry in the United States generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of Liberty to implement its business strategies; competition; crop failure; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Liberty Health Sciences Inc.

Related Links

http://www.libertyhealthsciences.com/

