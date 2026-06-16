Liberty HealthShare Donates $200,000 to Support Medical Bill Assistance for Akron Children's Families

Ministry's Sharing Hearts Fund Awards $200,000 to Akron Children's to Assist Families in Need of Financial Assistance with Pediatric Medical Bills

CANTON, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® announced a donation of $200,000 today to Akron Children's to help families in Stark and Summit counties pay for medical care for their children.

The funding, provided through Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund, will support families in Stark and Summit counties who are experiencing financial hardship and help ensure their children can receive the medical care they need without added stress.

Liberty HealthShare, through its Sharing Hearts Fund, has announced a donation of $200,000 to Akron Children's Hospital to help families in Ohio's Stark and Summit counties who are experiencing financial hardship and help ensure their children can receive the medical care they need without added stress. Pictured are Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer (left) and Katy Fuerst, director of grants for Akron Children's.

"Everything that we do at Akron Children's is guided by our Three Promises: to treat each child as if they were our own, to treat others as they want to be treated, and to turn no child away," said Shelly Brown, chief development officer and executive director of the Akron Children's Foundation. "Gifts like this are what makes it possible for us to provide exceptional care. This gift will help ease the financial stress of so many patient families in Stark and Summit Counties, and we are so grateful to Liberty HealthShare for supporting Akron Children's and the families that trust us to care for their children," Brown added.

The Liberty HealthShare Sharing Hearts Fund is a charitable initiative dedicated to assisting individuals and families facing healthcare-related challenges.

"Supporting families during difficult times is at the heart of the Sharing Hearts Fund mission, " said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare. "We are honored to partner with Akron Children's, an organization that has earned the trust and admiration of families across Northeast Ohio through its unwavering commitment to exceptional pediatric care. This partnership reflects Liberty HealthShare's desire to be a force for good in our community. Through our Sharing Hearts Fund, we are grateful for the opportunity to help ease the burden facing families whose children need medical care. "

Funds will be administered by Akron Children's to assist eligible families from Stark and Summit counties with medical expenses related to their children's care. All dollars awarded by the Sharing Hearts Fund are generated through donations and grants that are separate and distinct from the operational funding of the Liberty HealthShare ministry.

About Liberty HealthShare

Founded in 1995 and located in Canton, Ohio, Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry through which members voluntarily share one another's eligible medical expenses. Liberty HealthShare empowers individuals and families to take an active role in managing their healthcare while fostering a community built on mutual support and shared responsibility. Through initiatives such as the Sharing Hearts Fund, Liberty HealthShare extends its mission beyond its membership by supporting individuals, families and organizations that improve the health and well-being of communities. Learn more at LibertyHealthShare.org.

About Akron Children's

Akron Children's is an independent, nonprofit pediatric healthcare system that has been caring for children since 1890. With two hospital campuses, seven regional health centers and more than 50 primary and specialty care locations throughout Ohio, it is the only healthcare system in northeast Ohio fully dedicated to pediatric care. Beyond its facilities, Akron Children's takes a connected approach to care, reaching into the communities where children and families live and thrive. Learn more at akronchildrens.org.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare