Liberty HealthShare Earns Another Candid Gold Seal, Reinforcing Commitment to Transparency and Stewardship

Earned Candid Gold Seal for 2026

Recognized for Transparency and Accountability

Fifth Consecutive Gold Seal from Candid

CANTON, Ohio, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent organizations continue to recognize Liberty HealthShare's commitment to transparency, accountability, and faithful stewardship as the Christian healthcare sharing ministry has once again earned Candid's Gold Seal for transparency and accountability.

The 2026 Gold Seal marks the fifth consecutive year Liberty HealthShare® has received the distinction.

Liberty HealthShare has earned Candid's Gold Seal five consecutive years.

The Gold Seal recognizes nonprofit organizations that voluntarily share comprehensive information about their finances, leadership, mission, programs, and organizational effectiveness, helping donors and the public make informed decisions. Fewer than two percent of the approximately 1.8 million nonprofit organizations profiled by Candid have earned Gold Seals.

The recognition joins Charity Navigator's 4-Star rating, MinistryWatch's "Give with Confidence" designation and donor confidence score of 78, and Better Business Bureau Accreditation with an A+ rating as independent affirmations of Liberty HealthShare's commitment to transparency and stewardship.

"Trust is earned through transparency and faithful stewardship," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare. "Our members voluntarily share with one another because they trust us to responsibly steward the resources they contribute. We welcome independent evaluations because they demonstrate our commitment to operating with integrity, accountability, and openness."

Liberty HealthShare has expanded the information it makes publicly available to members and prospective members, including posting financial information on its website, and making regular updates highlighting the ministry's impact, operational improvements, and financial stewardship. Those efforts reflect the ministry's belief that transparency strengthens trust and helps members make informed decisions.

"Organizations such as Candid, Charity Navigator, and MinistryWatch each evaluate nonprofits using different criteria," Morrow said. "Receiving recognition from all three provides meaningful, independent validation of our commitment to transparency, accountability, and stewardship. Our goal isn't simply to earn recognition; it's to earn the trust of every member who chooses Liberty HealthShare."

About Candid

Candid is the world's largest source of information on nonprofit organizations. Formed through the merger of GuideStar and Foundation Center, Candid promotes transparency, accountability, and charitable giving by providing comprehensive information that helps donors make informed decisions.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing between its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Earlier this year, Liberty HealthShare announced more than $2 million in direct returns to members and reduced monthly share amounts for the second consecutive year, reflecting the ministry's ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship and affordability.

Liberty HealthShare offers six medical cost sharing programs designed to provide individuals and families with affordable alternatives to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include sharing eligibility for urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along prescription drug discounts.

As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare