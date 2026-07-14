Liberty HealthShare® Invites Area Pastors, Community Leaders to August 11 Faith Breakfast

Event will introduce new grant opportunities for churches serving those in need

CANTON, Ohio, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® is inviting area pastors, church leaders, community leaders, and representatives of social service organizations to attend a Faith Breakfast on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Malone University.

Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund Faith Breakfast

The breakfast will serve as an opportunity for pastors of churches in Stark, Summit, Portage, Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll, Holmes, Wayne, and Tuscarawas counties to celebrate the work they are already doing for vulnerable populations in their communities and to apply for funding for a new grant opportunity from Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund.

Attendees will learn about the new funding opportunity, hear from area pastors and ministry leaders, connect with local organizations serving similar populations, and receive information about applying for grants through the program.

"We know many churches are already doing incredible work to meet the needs of people in their communities, often with limited resources," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer. "This breakfast is an opportunity to celebrate that work, provide practical information about the grant program, and create connections between churches and community organizations that share a common mission. Together, we can be an even greater force for good in the communities we serve."

The initiative is the latest expansion of Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund, the charitable arm of the nonprofit healthcare sharing ministry. Previous Sharing Hearts efforts have provided healthcare funding assistance to Stark County families and awarded grants to organizations addressing hunger and food insecurity in the region. In June, the Sharing Hearts Fund announced a donation of $200,000 to Akron Children's Hospital to help families in Stark and Summit counties pay for medical care for their children.

Attendance is free, but registration is requested by Aug. 1.

Faith Breakfast Details

When: Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, 7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m.

Where: Malone University Johnson Center, 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, OH

Cost: Free

RSVP Deadline: Aug. 1, 2026

Register: www.libertyhealthshare.org/sharing-hearts/faith-breakfast

For additional information, contact Joshua Grubbs at [email protected] or 855-585-4237, ext. 1969.

About Liberty HealthShare

Founded in 1995 and located in Canton, Ohio, Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit, faith-based healthcare sharing ministry through which members voluntarily share one another's eligible medical expenses. Liberty HealthShare empowers individuals and families to take an active role in managing their healthcare while fostering a community built on mutual support and shared responsibility. Through initiatives such as the Sharing Hearts Fund, Liberty HealthShare extends its mission beyond its membership by supporting individuals, families and organizations that improve the health and well-being of communities. Learn more at LibertyHealthShare.org.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare