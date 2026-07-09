Liberty HealthShare CEO Featured on Becker's Healthcare Podcast

Dorsey Morrow Discusses Affordability, Transparency, and Consumer Choice

Ministry Reports 20 Consecutive Months of Enrollment Growth as Americans Explore Alternatives to Health Insurance

CANTON, Ohio, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® Chief Executive Officer Dorsey Morrow was featured on a recent Becker's Healthcare Podcast in an episode titled, "Community Over Coverage: Why More Americans Are Opting Out of Health Insurance."

Morrow discussed the growing interest in alternatives to health insurance and how healthcare sharing is helping families navigate rising healthcare costs.

Dorsey Morrow, Chief Executive Officer - Liberty HealthShare

During the conversation, he shared insights on the growing affordability challenges facing American families and the increasing demand for healthcare financing options that provide greater transparency, flexibility, and consumer control.

Hosted by Becker's Healthcare's Brian Zimmerman, the discussion examined the pressures consumers face as healthcare costs continue to rise, including increasing premiums, higher deductibles, and uncertainty about coverage and claims.

"People are clearly paying high premiums now," Morrow said during the interview. "And that's before you even talk about deductibles and the out-of-pocket costs before the coverage kicks in."

Morrow noted that many Americans are exploring alternatives to health insurance as they seek greater affordability, transparency, and control over their healthcare decisions. He explained that consumers increasingly want to understand not only what healthcare costs, but also how healthcare dollars are being used and what support they can expect when they need care.

Throughout the conversation, Morrow emphasized the importance of transparency in healthcare, pointing to Liberty HealthShare's commitment to making its sharing guidelines, financial statements, tax returns, and audit reports readily available to members and prospective members.

"Transparency is critical," Morrow said. "I think we all need to expect that from whatever model we are utilizing."

The interview also highlighted growing consumer interest in healthcare sharing and Liberty HealthShare's recent growth and member-focused initiatives. Morrow shared that Liberty HealthShare has experienced 20 consecutive months of year-over-year enrollment growth and that enrollment during the most recent open enrollment period more than doubled compared to the prior year. He also discussed how the organization recently returned more than $2 million to members while reducing monthly share amounts for family programs by an average of 16 percent.

Looking ahead, Morrow said improving healthcare affordability will require greater transparency, stronger consumer engagement, and a renewed focus on prevention.

"The most affordable healthcare event is the one that never happens," Morrow said. "Preventing a heart attack is just way better for everybody and less expensive than treating one."

The full Becker's Healthcare Podcast episode is available through Becker's Healthcare podcast platforms and on Liberty HealthShare's website at: https://www.libertyhealthshare.org/blog/why-more-americans-are-exploring-alternatives-to-health-insurance-beckers-healthcare-podcast

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing between its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare offers six medical cost sharing programs designed to provide individuals and families with affordable alternatives to health insurance. Suggested monthly share amounts range from $87 to $362 for individuals and start at $319 for families. Most programs include sharing eligibility for urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along prescription drug discounts. As a healthcare sharing ministry and not insurance, Liberty HealthShare offers year-round enrollment without requiring a qualifying life event. For more information, visit LibertyHealthShare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare