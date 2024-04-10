Liberty HealthShare Launches Ambassador Program

-- New 'Share the Power' program rewards member recruitment

-- Program builds on existing 'Refer-a-Friend' efforts

CANTON, Ohio, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its successful "Refer-a-Friend" program, today Liberty HealthShare® launched "Share the Power," a new Ambassador program, bringing more value to those passionate about promoting the ministry and its mission across the U.S.

"After we brought back 'Refer-a-Friend' in 2022, many asked if we could create a program for those who wanted to promote Liberty HealthShare within their wider personal and professional networks," said Dorsey Morrow, Liberty HealthShare chief executive officer.

"Our new 'Share the Power' Ambassador program gives us the opportunity to reward these influencers who go beyond what we can do with 'Refer-a-Friend,'" added Morrow. "Their member recruitment efforts can earn them attractive monthly residual income."

"Our new 'Share the Power' Ambassador program gives us the opportunity to reward these influencers who go beyond what we can do with 'Refer-a-Friend,'" added Morrow. "Their member recruitment efforts can earn them attractive monthly residual income."

Participation in the "Share the Power" Ambassador program is open to both current Liberty HealthShare members as well as those who support the ministry's mission but are not active sharing members.

Those interested in joining Liberty HealthShare's "Share the Power" Ambassador program can visit libertyhealthshare.org/ambassador to learn more and submit an application. Accepted Ambassadors will have access to on-line training, marketing materials, and other resources to support their efforts. Potential Ambassadors can contact [email protected] with questions.

Liberty HealthShare, one of the country's leading Christian healthcare sharing ministries, offers six affordable medical cost sharing programs that are designed to fit the needs of singles as well as different types and sizes of families.

Liberty Freedom is a budget-friendly, catastrophic healthcare cost-sharing program for young adults. With a monthly share of just $89 for an individual, Liberty Freedom offers support to those age 35 and younger for their eligible healthcare expenses.

The three core Liberty HealthShare sharing programs, Liberty Unite, Liberty Connect, and Liberty Essential, are excellent for singles, couples, and families. Sharing programs for singles are available with a monthly share starting at just $163. For couples, monthly shares start at $266. Family programs start at $513 per month. These programs include both urgent care and mental wellness telehealth visits along with discounts for prescription drugs, dental care, vision care, and even LASIK surgery.

Liberty Rise is a sharing program for young adults without children, ages 18-29, starting out on their own or still in college. Its monthly share amount is just $122.

The Liberty Assist sharing program was designed for people ages 65 and older who are enrolled in Medicare Parts A and B. Monthly share amounts start at just $87.

As Liberty HealthShare is not insurance, enrollment is available year-round with no requirement for special life events to qualify. For more information about its sharing programs visit libertyhealthshare.org or call (855) 585-4237.

Liberty HealthShare is a non-profit 501(c) (3) charitable Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing for its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

