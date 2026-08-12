Liberty HealthShare Opens Applications for $100,000 Sharing Hearts for the Church Grant Program

New initiative will provide grants to churches serving those in need across nine Northeast Ohio counties

CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty HealthShare® has officially launched Sharing Hearts for the Church, a new charitable initiative that will provide $100,000 in grants to churches serving vulnerable populations in Northeast Ohio.

Funded through Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund, the program will award 20 grants of up to $5,000 each to churches for use in ministries that serve individuals and families experiencing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships in Stark, Summit, Portage, Mahoning, Columbiana, Carroll, Holmes, Wayne, and Tuscarawas counties.

Liberty HealthShare has launched launched Sharing Hearts for the Church, a new charitable initiative that will provide $100,000 in grants to churches serving vulnerable populations in Northeast Ohio.

The initiative was introduced today during a Faith Breakfast held at Malone University, where pastors, church leaders, community leaders, and representatives of social service organizations learned about the grant program and discussed opportunities to strengthen partnerships in serving their communities.

The breakfast featured a panel discussion with area pastors and ministry leaders, along with opportunities for churches and community organizations to discuss ways to work together in serving their communities.

"At Liberty HealthShare, we believe being a force for good means recognizing that some of the most important work in our communities is already happening in church fellowship halls, food pantries, classrooms, shelters, and neighborhood outreach ministries. Through Sharing Hearts for the Church, we're coming alongside those ministries to help them reach even more people," said Dorsey Morrow, chief executive officer of Liberty HealthShare.

Sharing Hearts for the Church is the newest initiative of Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Hearts Fund, the charitable arm of the nonprofit healthcare sharing ministry. The fund has previously provided healthcare assistance to local families, awarded grants to organizations addressing hunger and food insecurity, and earlier this year announced a $200,000 commitment to Akron Children's Hospital to help families in Stark and Summit counties pay for medical care for their children.

This initiative reflects Liberty HealthShare's ongoing commitment to serve as a force for good by investing in organizations already making a difference in Northeast Ohio communities.

"One of the most encouraging parts of the morning was seeing pastors, ministry leaders, and community organizations talking with one another about how they can work together," said Joshua Grubbs, coordinator of Sharing Hearts for the Church.

"These grants are designed to strengthen ministries already making a difference while encouraging partnerships that can multiply their impact," he added. "We hope churches across our region will see this as an opportunity to expand the work they're already doing to serve their neighbors."

Applications are now being accepted from eligible Christian churches serving communities within the nine-county region. Participation in Liberty HealthShare's medical cost sharing programs is not required to apply.

Projects supporting the hungry, unhoused, and other vulnerable populations are eligible for funding. Grant applications will be reviewed by a committee of church leaders and Liberty HealthShare staff based on community impact, alignment with program goals, and overall strength of the proposal.

"Healthy communities are built when local institutions work together," said Morrow. "Sharing Hearts for the Church is about strengthening partnerships between churches, nonprofits, and community leaders so they can continue meeting the needs of our neighbors."

Church leaders interested in learning more or applying for funding can visit: www.libertyhealthshare.org/sharing-hearts/the-church.

Applications must be submitted by Oct. 1, 2026.

About Liberty HealthShare

Liberty HealthShare is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) Christian medical cost-sharing ministry focused on members helping each other in times of need. The faith-based program, which facilitates healthsharing between its members, is a caring community of health-conscious individuals and families who choose to support one another and agree to the Christian values of stewardship to make healthcare affordable for all.

Through initiatives such as the Sharing Hearts Fund, Liberty HealthShare extends its mission beyond its membership by supporting individuals, families and organizations that improve the health and well-being of communities. All funds come from donations and grants. None of the funding comes from Liberty HealthShare members' sharing dollars. This is a charitable effort, separate and distinct from the normal operations of the healthcare sharing ministry. Learn more at LibertyHealthShare.org.

Liberty HealthShare is not an insurance company nor is it offered through an insurance company. Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs do not guarantee or promise that a member's medical bills will be paid or assigned to others for payment. Whether anyone chooses to pay a member's medical bills will be totally voluntary. As such, Liberty HealthShare's Sharing Programs should never be considered as a substitute for an insurance policy. Whether a member receives any payments for medical expenses and whether or not Liberty HealthShare continues to operate, the member is always liable for any unpaid bills.

SOURCE Liberty HealthShare