Liberty Hill School District Selects SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor to Help Predict and Prevent Active Shootings

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, today announced it has been selected by Liberty Hill Independent School District, to deploy its computer vision solution to enhance campus security and student safety. By leveraging SparkCognition Visual AI Advisor, Liberty Hill will provide a more secure educational environment for its students, enhancing school safety by proactively identifying and preventing active shooter incidents.

"The safety of our students and faculty is of the utmost importance, and to that end, we've been investing in technology and physical security that work to our campuses," said Steven Snell, Superintendent of Liberty Hill ISD. "SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor will augment our existing security measures, leveraging our existing cameras and adding a critical layer of proactive protection that will allow us to swiftly and effectively respond to a safety threat should it arise."

School shootings are at an unprecedented rate and represent the single greatest threat to a safe and supportive educational environment. Unfortunately, these incidents are particularly prevalent in Texas, the state with the second-highest number of school shootings. By adopting Visual AI Advisor for use cases including facial and license plate detection, threat detection, and weapon identification, Liberty Hill sets itself apart as a leader in providing transformative technology to safeguard students and faculty.

Studies have shown that up to 80% of active shooters have weapons visible as much as 30 minutes before shooting – critical under-utilized time that safety officials could leverage to prevent an attack. Visual AI Advisor offers early alert and enhanced situational awareness as risks develop, capitalizing on those critical seconds and minutes prior to an incident and ultimately stopping it from occurring.

"Students need and deserve to feel safe in the classroom, and traditional approaches to safety fall short of delivering the advanced warning required to prevent serious and often fatal consequences to advancing threats," said Stephen Gold, Chief Marketing Officer at SparkCognition. "With SparkCognition's Visual AI Advisor, Liberty Hill is working to predict and prevent the greatest challenge to learning and development, ensuring students and faculty are safe and able to focus on the educational experience."

SparkCognition currently has 130,000 cameras under contract, in over 16 countries, and more than 125 pre-built use cases. To learn more about SparkCognition, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

About SparkCognition

SparkCognition's award-winning AI solutions allow organizations to predict future outcomes, prescribe next best actions, and help ensure worker safety. We partner with the world's industry leaders to analyze, optimize, and learn from all types of data, augment human intelligence, drive profitable growth, and achieve operational excellence. Our patented AI technologies including machine learning, deep neural networks, natural language processing, and computer vision lead the industry in innovation and accelerate digital transformation. Our solutions allow organizations to solve critical problems—prevent unexpected downtime, maximize asset performance, deliver net-zero initiatives, and eliminate accidents, all while avoiding zero-day cyberattacks. To learn more about how SparkCognition's AI solutions can unlock the power in your data, visit www.sparkcognition.com .

