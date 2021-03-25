Liberty Home Guard Builds Momentum in the Home Warranty Industry in Texas

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard (https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/), an award-winning provider of extensive home warranty services, today revealed numbers that show the company's dramatic expansion across Texas. Homeowners have sought out Liberty Home Guard's Texas home warranty services in record numbers—a testament to how the company has shaken up the home warranty space with new ideas and exemplary services.

Liberty Home Guard's success in Texas has been fueled by innovation, transparency, and an unwavering consumer-first approach. This strategy has recast the warranty provider from young startup to industry leader in a remarkably short space of time.

Benjamin Joseph, the cofounder and CEO of Liberty Home Guard, expressed the executive team's pride in the company's accomplishments and gratitude for their customers. "We're ecstatic to be able to innovate and provide a home service product that better meets the evolving and dynamic needs of residents of the great state of Texas," Joseph said. "We look forward to serving them for decades to come."

In just a few short years, Liberty Home Guard has steadily expanded across the United States, now providing unparalleled coverage to residents of 45 states and Washington, D.C. Word of mouth and exceptional rankings and reviews from consumer advocacy groups have spurred the company's honest, organic growth. Home buyers, sellers, realtors, and reviewers have all responded positively to Liberty Home Guard's fresh, thoughtful approach to home protection.

Over the past year, the company has responded to consumer wants and needs, adapting their business model to exceed already high expectations. Innovative practices include:

A robust survey module to elicit feedback from customers and partnered technicians

A 10-point vetting process to build an elite team of repair professionals

Instant claim and service tracking technology

Extensive measures to prevent disease transmission amid the coronavirus pandemic

The numbers don't lie. Homeowners across Texas prefer Liberty Home Guard's forward-thinking approach and friendly service, and they're collectively savings hundreds of thousands in home maintenance and repair.

There's no sign that Liberty Home Guard's growth will slow any time soon. They recently achieved the best American warranty provider rating from the Better Business Bureau, and consumers throughout the United States are continuing to sign on for appliance protection, home systems protection, and home maintenance services that range from carpet and gutter cleaning to pest control.

Liberty Home Guard's latest accomplishment further demonstrates how the company has forever transformed American home warranty coverage.

