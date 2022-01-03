Liberty Home Guard Expands to California and Illinois

NEW YORK, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard , America's #1 Home Warranty company according to U.S. News & World Report, which offers a host of comprehensive coverage options to protect home systems and appliances, has announced that it is expanding its services to California and Illinois. The Home Protection company will now operate in 47 states and the District of Columbia.

Acquiring a respective license to offer home warranty plans in each of these two states is a tremendous achievement for the company, which has grown its size and reach significantly since its inception. This opportunity will allow for swift expansion of their network of state licensed contractors in the varying localities in Illinois and California. Liberty Home Guard is recognized in the home services industry as a leader in innovation to the home warranty process.

Developing a home warranty in California and a home warranty in Illinois will allow the company to diversify and expand its services to meet the unique needs of homeowners, real estate professionals, and licensed contractors in these two states.

"We are absolutely elated by the fact that we have been granted licensure to operate as a Home Protection company in the great states of California and Illinois, it is truly an honor, '' says David Moreno, co-founder and CEO. "Since our founding, we have been on a mission to simplify home ownership for the entire country, and this brings us one step closer to accomplishing that aim. We look forward to serving the constituents of these respective locales with consideration and care."

The company is committed to raising the standards in the home services industry, and will take this opportunity to continue to do so.

