Liberty Home Guard Home Warranty Achieves A+ Rating from Better Business Bureau

NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard is officially the Better Business Bureau's only A+ accredited home warranty provider. With a hard-earned reputation for putting consumers first, Liberty Home Guard has long been the highest rated company in the home warranty space. They can now boast the highest possible rating that the Better Business Bureau assigns to businesses across the United States, further distinguishing themselves from their industry peers.

The Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit advocate for ethical and consumer-oriented businesses, considers several factors in determining an honest rating. High customer satisfaction and transparent business practices have earned Liberty Home Guard their high marks. Homeowners throughout the nation consistently praise Liberty Home Guard for their unparalleled service.

Cofounders Benjamin Joseph and David Moreno have made a point of improving upon common practices in the home warranty industry. Their forward-thinking leadership, leveraging of technological resources, and solicitation of actionable customer feedback are responsible for their company's success. In three years' time, Liberty Home Guard has eclipsed their competitors in service and renown.

Joseph is also quick to credit the tireless efforts of his team. "The Liberty Home Guard team is extremely proud of this achievement," he said. "We work tirelessly to provide our customers with support around the clock. During such a challenging year throughout the pandemic, the Liberty Home Guard team was able to provide customers with best-in-class coverage for all their home service needs. We're so happy to have achieved this unprecedented rating for a home warranty company."

Liberty Home Guard has rapidly expanded across the United States, offering comprehensive home protection even to homeowners in Alaska and Hawaii. While standard plans cover major home systems and appliances common to most households, the company also provides coverage for critical home services and niche home equipment. Their affordable policies, reliable technicians, and knowledgeable representative bring savings, convenience, and peace of mind to home buyers, sellers, and realtors.

Liberty Home Guard's most recent achievement is the natural result of building a fair, honest, transparent business.

SOURCE Liberty Home Guard

