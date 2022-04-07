Liberty Home Guard named BEST Home Warranty Company FOR THE SECOND YEAR IN A ROW by U.S. News & WORLD REPORT

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Home Guard (https://www.libertyhomeguard.com/), an extended service contract company and home warranty provider, was named the #1 Home Warranty Company for the second year in a row by U.S. News & WORLD REPORT on April 5, 2022. This distinction validates the consumer-focused approach that has propelled Liberty Home Guard to the forefront of the home warranty industry for two years running.

U.S. News & WORLD REPORT investigates each company it ranks thoroughly, conducting extensive research prior to releasing these ratings. This institution does not factor in any commercial arrangements in these rankings, and as a result are more objective and reliable. Their investigations and rating analyses usually take many months to complete. Their analysts dissect the pros and cons of the most prominent home warranty providers, measuring the value provided to customers in terms of savings, convenience, safety, and speed. In the featured profile, U.S. News commended Liberty Home Guard's coverage as the superior policy among the group and reinforced that accolade by naming their coverage as 'The Best Home Warranty' for a second year in a row with Liberty Home Guard providing more value and a better product than the company's competition.

Benjamin Joseph, cofounder and CEO of Liberty Home Guard emphasized that "For us, the customer is everything. We revolve around them like they are our sun. With the customer as our prime orientation we then focus on every stakeholder that has any gravitational pull or impact on their (the customer's) experience. For us that means ensuring our service-providers, employees, brand ambassadors, and suppliers are all well cared for and aligned with the same, customer-centric orientation."

David Moreno, cofounder and CEO of Liberty Home Guard voiced his elation in saying "We're thrilled that U.S. News & World Report has named Liberty Home Guard the #1 home warranty company in the nation for the second year in a row. It's a tremendous honor. Our amazing team works tirelessly every day to ensure that we're providing our customers with unparalleled service and support. This recognition means the world to us."

Liberty Home Guard's home warranty services have earned awards and commendation in many arenas. Their well coordinated team, ethical business practices, and focused, methodical research have positioned Liberty Home Guard as a differentiated provider that continues to stand out from amongst the crowd.

SOURCE Liberty Home Guard