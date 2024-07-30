Liberty Language Services Named "Top Language Services Provider - 2024" by Manage HR Magazine

TYSONS, Va., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Language Services is proud to announce its recognition as the "Top Language Services Provider - 2024" by Manage HR Magazine. This accolade highlights Liberty's exceptional contributions to the language services industry, emphasizing its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence in bridging linguistic gaps.

Breaking Barriers in Global Communication

In the evolving landscape of global business, effective communication is paramount. Language services play a critical role in breaking down linguistic barriers, facilitating seamless engagement across diverse audiences, and enabling organizations to operate efficiently on a global scale. Liberty Language Services has been at the forefront of these efforts, offering comprehensive language solutions that address the complex needs of clients worldwide.

Meeting Challenges with Strategic Solutions

The language services industry faces numerous challenges, including finding qualified interpreters, navigating multiple languages and dialects, and meeting the constant demand for immediate or specialized services. Liberty Language Services has successfully tackled these challenges with a holistic approach that includes:

Extensive Range of Languages and Dialects: Offering interpretation and translation services in over 300 languages.

24/7/365 Availability: Ensuring clients can access interpreters any time, any day, through a user-friendly platform.

Highly Trained Interpreters: Providing specialized interpreters in medical, public school, emergency response, and legal fields.

"Our commitment to customer service, utilization of technology for seamless scheduling and call routing, coupled with our guaranteed satisfaction policy, distinguishes us in the industry," says Misti Houglum, Language Services Manager of Liberty.

Innovative Remote and On-Site Services

Liberty's on-demand virtual remote and over-the-phone interpretation system allows clients to connect with interpreters around the clock. The system is diligently monitored to ensure timely connections and prevent delays. Additionally, Liberty offers on-site interpretation in the northern Virginia, Washington DC, and Baltimore areas, with plans for national expansion. On-site interpreters are thoroughly vetted, with credentials such as vaccination records and background checks, to meet the standards required for healthcare sector audits.

Unmatched Translation Services

Liberty's document translation services cover over 300 languages, ensuring swift turnaround times and professional results. Liberty provides results that mirror the original documents provided making it easier for clients to utilize documents in a plethora of languages when needed!

Pioneering Initiatives and Client-Centric Solutions

In 2022, Liberty launched the Academy of Interpretation, expanding its educational platform to other language service providers. This initiative underscores Liberty's commitment to innovation, education, and enhanced accessibility. Moreover, Liberty is at the forefront of AI integration and real-time communication access services, including CART services, which provide real-time captioning for individuals with hearing impairments.

Outstanding Customer Service

Liberty's dedication to customer service is exemplified by its adept Scheduling Department and innovative solutions for clients facing challenges in hiring in-house interpreters. Liberty's contractual engagement model allows clients to evaluate interpreters before making long-term commitments, ensuring suitability and effectiveness.

Looking Ahead

"We are at the forefront of innovation, embracing AI integration across our services, including cutting-edge machine translation. We are also on the verge of introducing a groundbreaking communication access service that will provide real-time translations through CART services," says Timothy Worster, CEO of Liberty.

This prestigious recognition from Manage HR Magazine affirms Liberty Language Services' leadership and commitment to excellence in the language services industry. Liberty remains dedicated to breaking down linguistic barriers, fostering global collaboration, and enhancing accessibility for all.

About Liberty Language Services

Liberty Language Services is a full-service agency based in Tysons, Virginia that offers total language solutions and language services to hospital systems, medical offices, legal firms, courts, public schools, and federal, state and local government agencies, universities, private companies, and more. Core capabilities include on-site, face-to-face interpreting services, over-the-phone interpreting, video remote interpreting, and written translation.

