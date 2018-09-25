Liberty Lending Appoints Angus Hamilton as Chief Compliance Officer

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Lending, a well-established and profitable consumer lending business with over $120 million of credit granted to consumers, is excited to announce the appointment of Angus Hamilton as Chief Compliance Officer. As Chief Compliance Officer, Hamilton will lead Liberty Lending's compliance team and have responsibility for the company's compliance program.

"Angus brings a wealth of experience to Liberty Lending, where our compliance culture is business-minded, driven to meet consumer needs with a passion for compliance and ethics," said Walt Ramsey, CEO of Liberty Lending. "For a financial services company to succeed in the long term, they must operate with the highest standards of integrity supported by a strong compliance program."

Most recently, Angus served as Chief Compliance Officer for Petal Card, Inc., an innovative credit card company where he established and led the compliance department pre-seed round through initial product launch. Prior to Petal, Angus held senior compliance roles at American Express, Lehman Brothers, and Citigroup. Angus earned an MBA from the Johnson School at Cornell University and a JD from St. John's University School of Law.

