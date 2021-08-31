Liberty Lending Closes Its Third and Largest Securitization

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Lending, LLC, a leading personal loan platform, has closed its third and largest securitization to date, placing approximately $198 million of rated notes.

The transaction was significantly oversubscribed and priced at the lowest coupons Liberty Lending's program has achieved. With this transaction, Liberty Lending has securitized over $500 million of loans. Underwriting the transaction were Credit Suisse, who served as structuring agent, and Truist Securities. The Class A, Class B and Class C fixed-rate notes were rated A (sf), BBB (sf), and BB+(sf) by KBRA, respectively.

The notes are collateralized by unsecured consumer loans in the form of Express Settlement Loans and Consolidation Loans. Express Settlement Loans are offered to qualified consumers enrolled in debt settlement programs. Consolidation Loans are marketed to consumers who wish to consolidate and refinance their existing debt. This is the first of Liberty's securitization deals to include Consolidation Loans.

Liberty Lending is a platform that offers consumers a digital lending solution with the mission of helping everyone achieve financial progress. The company was founded in 2015 by a team dedicated to building customer-focused, data-driven products that make taking control of one's personal finances simple and intuitive. Through their expanding suite of lending services, Liberty Lending is focused on helping consumers de-mystify personal finances so that they can live better lives.

Liberty Lending employs over 100 team members and is headquartered in New York City, New York. All loans originated through Liberty Lending's platform are issued by FinWise Bank, Member FDIC or Metabank, Member FDIC.

