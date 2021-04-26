Liberty Lending Hires New Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Scully

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Lending, a fintech with over $800 million of credit granted to consumers, is excited to announce the appointment of Ryan Scully as Chief Revenue Officer.

Ryan brings over 20 years of experience in the financial services space and has a proven track record of innovating and developing world-class and award-winning products, experiences and brands for consumers. Prior to joining Liberty Lending, Ryan led numerous marketing efforts at Discover Financial Services including new customer acquisition, product development, portfolio management. He most recently drove brand, media and consumer insights efforts across the firm.

"Ryan brings a new level of sophistication to Liberty's business and marketing efforts, which will help accelerate what we've already built and get smart financial products into the hands of the consumers who will benefit most," said Alexandra Mihaescu, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer of Liberty. "Ryan's broad expertise in digital banking, insights-driven product development, direct marketing, media, brand management, and relentless focus on the consumer will help position Liberty Lending to execute on its growth strategy into the future."

"I am beyond excited to be joining the energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit at Liberty to make credit accessible for consumers who need it and want to improve their financial lives. Liberty's position and appreciation for the intersection of the consumer, technology and great people sets it apart from a crowded marketplace - we're going to make a difference for consumers," said Scully.

Scully joined the Liberty team effective Wednesday, April 21, 2021.

Liberty Lending, LLC, is an online platform that provides innovative financial solutions to consumers. Headquartered in New York City, it was founded by people who personally understand debt and want to help consumers get ahead to achieve financial success.

SOURCE Liberty Lending

