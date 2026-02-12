Liberty Mutual Announces Leadership Transition in Global Risk Solutions

BOSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance announced today that Neeti Bhalla Johnson, President of Global Risk Solutions (GRS), will conclude her role effective March 6, 2026, to pursue new opportunities.

"The people I've worked with in GRS—our teams around the world, our clients, our broker partners—have made these past few years incredibly rewarding," said Bhalla Johnson. "What I'm most proud of is the team we built and what we accomplished together. Watching talented people come together around a shared vision, turn around our performance, and deliver for our clients has been extraordinary. I'm confident that GRS has everything it needs to continue thriving—the right strategy, exceptional people, and real momentum."

During her tenure as President of GRS, Bhalla Johnson led a significant turnaround of the company's commercial and specialty (re)insurance business across 24 countries, producing $23 billion in gross written premium. Under her leadership, GRS dramatically improved its combined ratio performance and established a clear strategic vision through 2030. She assembled and elevated exceptional talent across the organization while driving a client-centric culture that deepened relationships with clients and brokers worldwide. Prior to this role, Bhalla Johnson served as Liberty Mutual's Chief Investment Officer, where she reshaped the company's investment business. Throughout her 13-year tenure, she championed innovation and was a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"Neeti has been a transformational leader at Liberty Mutual," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney. "As Chief Investment Officer, she strengthened our investment capabilities and built a world-class team. As President of GRS, she led an impressive turnaround—dramatically improving our underwriting results, attracting top-tier talent, and setting a strategic direction that positions us for long-term success. Beyond Liberty Mutual, Neeti has been a thought leader in the insurance industry, influencing how we think about risk, innovation, and the evolving needs of commercial clients. We are grateful for her many contributions and wish her great success in her next endeavor."

Bhalla Johnson will support a smooth transition and will serve in an advisory role to the CEO until June 2026.

Effective March 6, 2026, Matthew Moore, President of Underwriting, GRS, is appointed President, GRS, and will report directly to Sweeney.

"I'm honored to be named President of GRS and grateful for the confidence placed in me. I want to thank Neeti for her exceptional leadership in transforming GRS and setting the organization up for continued success. I look forward to working with our leadership team, partners, and colleagues to sustain momentum and advance our 2030 aspirations," said Moore.

"Matthew brings a breadth of experience, deep underwriting expertise and energy that will best serve the needs of our clients, brokers and partners," continued Sweeney.

Moore has been with Liberty Mutual for over 24 years, in a series of executive positions in Global Specialty and Reinsurance. For the last four years he has been the President of Underwriting at GRS. He was formerly Chair of the London Market Group (LMG), Board Member of the Lloyd's Members Association, a Board Member of Pool Reinsurance Company Limited, and Vice President of the Insurance Institute of London.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. For more than 110 years we have helped people and businesses embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow by providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care.

A Fortune 100 company with more than 40,000 employees in 28 countries and economies, we are the ninth largest global property and casualty insurer and generate more than $50 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We operate through three strategic business units: US Retail Markets, providing auto, home, renters and other personal and small commercial lines property and casualty insurance to individuals and small businesses countrywide; Global Risk Solutions, delivering a full range of comprehensive commercial and specialty insurance, reinsurance and surety solutions to mid-size and large businesses worldwide; and Liberty Mutual Investments, deploying more than $100 billion of long-term capital globally across its integrated platform to drive economic growth, power innovation and secure Liberty Mutual's promises.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance