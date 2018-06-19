Liberty Mutual Appoints Shaun Kelly And Matthew Dolan To New Roles Within Its Leadership Structure

Matthew Dolan has been named President of North America Specialty. Dolan has almost 30 years' experience in the industry, and most recently was President of Ironshore U.S.

Both Kelly and Dolan will report directly to Dennis Langwell, President of GRS.

"Shaun's expertise and deep industry experience will be invaluable as we look to optimize Liberty Mutual product distribution and marketing across the GRS platform to effectively engage our broker and agent partners, and ensure that we provide whole account underwriting solutions to our customers," noted Langwell. "Matt is uniquely qualified to leverage his knowledge of coverage solutions to drive continued success for North America Specialty."

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are a leading global insurer with operations in 30 countries and economies around the world. We are the third largest property and casualty insurer in the U.S. based on 2017 direct written premium data as reported by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. We also rank 68th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2017 revenue. As of December 31, 2017, we had $39.4 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in over 800 offices throughout the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, commercial multi-peril, property, general liability, commercial automobile, surety, workers compensation, specialty lines, and reinsurance.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions is the Liberty Mutual operating unit that provides a full range of commercial and specialty insurance and reinsurance products. With over $15 billion of gross written premium, it is one of the leading commercial and specialty insurers and reinsurers in the industry, seamlessly providing whole account underwriting solutions to meet client needs.

Contact: Richard Angevine, 617-574-6638, 617-833-0926, richard.angevine@libertymutual.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liberty-mutual-appoints-shaun-kelly-and-matthew-dolan-to-new-roles-within-its-leadership-structure-300668667.html

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Related Links

http://www.libertymutual.com

