Liberty Mutual Foundation Awards Rebuilding Together Boston $75,000 to Rebuild Dorchester and Mattapan Homes, Revitalize Communities

Grant funding to serve Seniors, Young Adults, those in need

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebuilding Together Boston (www.rebuildingtogetherboston.org), announced today that the Liberty Mutual Foundation awarded the local nonprofit a total of $75,000 in grants to serve homeowners and nonprofit community centers in Dorchester and Mattapan.

The Liberty Mutual Foundation awarded Rebuilding Together $40,000 for FY24 and FY25 in Dorchester, MA and $35,000 for FY23 and FY24 in Mattapan as part of its Housing Stability, Youth and Young Adult Workforce Development program.

To date, this funding enabled Rebuilding Together Boston to revitalize the Gallivan Community Center and 3 homes in Mattapan. MA. The Dorchester, MA projects will include repairing the home of a young adult who has learning issues so that he can live independently while under the care of his mother. In addition, we will be repairing other homes and revitalizing community spaces.

"We are extremely grateful to the Liberty Mutual Foundation for supporting Rebuilding Together Boston, to repair homes and revitalize communities for our neighbors," said Rebuilding Together Boston's Executive Director Janice Walker. "We appreciate the Liberty Mutual Foundation's efforts to aid Boston area homeowners and non-profit facilities who desperately need our help to ensure their homes and facilities are safe and operational."

One of the Dorchester homeowners that Rebuilding Together Boston plans to help in the coming year faces unique challenges. The homeowner is of Honduran descent and moved to the United States as a child and put herself through college. She adopted her son who has delayed developmental disabilities resulting from being exposed to substances before birth. His lessons in high school are training him to enter the workforce as an adult. However, he will require care for the rest of his life and will be unable to live independently. The homeowner would like to renovate the semi-finished basement into a room for her son. We also plan to upgrade a community garden on the same street. This work directly aligns with Liberty Mutual's focus on improving housing stability for youth, low-income families, and people with disabilities.

Rebuilding Together Boston works with Veterans, older adults, families, and disaster survivors by providing them with a variety of essential, health and safety home repairs, including flooring repairs and replacement, weatherization repairs, roof and handrail replacements, accessibility modifications, painting, landscaping, and other major home rehabilitations. The repairs are provided free of charge to neighbors in need, who are often faced with fixed incomes or limited resources, sometimes choosing between the increasing costs for food, medicine and other daily necessities over critical home repairs.

Rebuilding Together Boston organizes and collaborates with skilled workers, tradespeople, volunteers, and other community members and nonprofit organizations to meet the urgent needs of our communities by preserving affordable housing, stabilizing neighborhoods, and reducing housing instability and the risk of homelessness. 95% of the people we serve are Black, Indigenous, and Persons of Color (BIPOC). Prospective clients must complete an application and provide supporting documentation, including proof of homeownership and income. There is never a cost to the people we help. Over the past 30 years, Rebuilding Together Boston completed over 600 renovation projects for an estimated total value of over $8 million. If you think you can benefit from Rebuilding Together Boston's services, contact RTB through this link: Rebuilding Together Boston - Apply Online

