Liberty Mutual Insurance Announces 19 Grants in $5 Million Effort to Address Youth Homelessness in Boston

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced the first round of recipients of a $5 million philanthropic effort to support organizations in greater Boston working to reduce and end youth homelessness. Nineteen local non-profit organizations are among the first round of grant recipients announced today.

Organizations awarded grants today were acknowledged during a ceremony in Boston's South End at the More Than Words Liberty Bookstore, an organization previously supported by Liberty Mutual and a grant recipient. Mayor Martin J. Walsh, Liberty Mutual Insurance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Long, Liberty Mutual Foundation President Melissa MacDonnell and A Way Home America Director Megan Gibbard Kline were among those on hand to offer congratulations.

"Today we celebrate people and organizations in our city who have dedicated their time, energy and passion to make a difference in the life of a young person experiencing homelessness," said Long. "Supporting the efforts of these organizations will ensure more young people are provided the tools and resources they need to successfully build their futures despite the challenges they've faced in their pasts. We're extremely proud to be a partner in this work."

The announcement of these grants follows the recent release of the City of Boston's Rising to the Challenge Plan to End Youth and Young Adult Homelessness. Liberty Mutual representatives were among those who advised in the development of the city's plan.

"Ending youth homelessness in the City of Boston requires an all-hands-on-deck approach," said Walsh. "I'm grateful for Liberty Mutual's partnership and commitment to this important issue. By working together we can take urgent action to make a difference in the lives of our city's young people."

The grants awarded today are the first round of grants that will be awarded over a three-year period.

"The organizations we support exemplify the dedication, innovation and strategic thinking necessary to create meaningful change on this vitally important issue and in the lives of so many young people," said MacDonnell. "Together, with our non-profit partners and young people themselves, we will create new narratives and help incubate ideas that can provide young people with the sense of stability and security they need today to imagine and build their futures."

"Our work with youth who are experiencing homelessness requires support and resources from people who care," said HopeWell President and Chief Executive Officer Shaheer Mustafa. "Time and time again, Liberty Mutual has shown they are willing to stand with the organizations on the front line of this issue. This investment in our organization demonstrates a commitment to a better way and a brighter future for so many young people."

Liberty Mutual Foundation Grant Recipients

Action for Boston Community Development provides case management of homeless youth and young adults as well as an emergency-needs fund and workforce development opportunities. Liberty Mutual will provide a $300,000 grant.

Boston CASA provides community volunteers who are appointed by judges of the juvenile courts in Suffolk and Middlesex Counties to serve as Guardians ad Litem to advocate for the best interests of children and youth in the foster care system. Liberty Mutual will provide a $240,000 grant.

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program improves access to comprehensive health services for unaccompanied homeless youth, addressing their medical and behavioral health care needs in unconventional settings. Liberty Mutual will provide a $450,000 grant.

Breaktime Cafe launches the careers of young adults experiencing homelessness through transitional employment and empowers homeless youth and young adults to take control of their destinies and gain stability in their lives. Liberty Mutual will provide a $50,000 grant.

Bridge Over Troubled Waters provides effective and innovative services to runaway, homeless and high-risk youth, which helps guide youth toward self-sufficiency and enables them to transform their lives and build fulfilling, meaningful futures. Liberty Mutual will provide a $150,000 grant.

Cambridge Family and Children's Services provides high-quality support and advocacy for children, adults and families to develop and nurture safe, permanent relationships and maximize individual growth. Liberty Mutual will provide a $255,000 grant.

Fenway Community Health Center works to enhance the well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community and all people through access to the highest-quality health care, education, research and advocacy. Liberty Mutual will provide a $300,000 grant.

Friends of Youth Opportunity Boston engages youth and young adults, employment and homeless servicer providers, and employers to advance practical research about employment among the homeless youth population -- leading to a system change to improve employment outcomes for youth and young adults. Liberty Mutual will provide a $240,000 grant.

The Home for Little Wanderers' improves outcomes for youth and young adults in Boston who are experiencing intensive foster care and who are aging out of the system by finding them permanent homes and reestablishing disconnected relationships with caring adults in their lives. Liberty Mutual will provide a $150,000 grant.

HopeWell's My First Place™ provides stable, secure housing, education and employment services for Boston youth who have aged out of foster care with the aim of putting them on a path to self-sufficiency. Liberty Mutual will provide a $300,000 grant.

The Irish International Immigration Center assists homeless immigrant Boston Public School students to help them find a way out of poverty and into college or employment by providing free legal consults and representation, and by educating teachers, school and community-based organization staff as they support immigrant youth. Liberty Mutual will provide a $375,000 grant.

Justice Resource Institute Health in collaboration with YouthHarbors, provides rental stipends and support, as well as stable housing, in-school advocacy and independent living skills lessons so youth can graduate high school and succeed as adults. Liberty Mutual will provide a $375,000 grant.

Madison Park Development Corporation provides workforce training, HiSET classes, mental health services and mentoring to youth in high-need areas such as Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan. Liberty Mutual will provide a $150,000 grant.

Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless works with Charlestown and English High Schools to provide unaccompanied and unstably housed youth with timely support and resources to improve housing, ensure the continuity of education and promote overall well-being. Liberty Mutual will provide a $50,000 grant.

More than Words empowers young adults who are court-involved, homeless in the foster care system or out of school to take charge of their lives by taking charge of a business. Liberty Mutual will provide a $450,000 grant.

Silver Lining Mentoring leverages the power of positive relationships to promote young people's sense of belonging and self-esteem by providing the support and services most appropriate for each individual over the course of a long-term relationship. Liberty Mutual will provide a $375,000 grant.

Smart from the Start helps prevent the academic achievement gap among young children living in the lowest-income families and communities. Liberty Mutual will provide a $90,000 grant.

University of Massachusetts Foundation U-ACCESS in collaboration with other universities, such as Roxbury Community College and Bunker Hill Community College, Boston non-profits, and the City Of Boston, U-ACCESS intends to implement a progressive transitional housing program that is sensitive to students' needs, specifically vulnerable young adults. Liberty Mutual will provide a $300,000 grant.

Y2Y Network employs a youth-to-youth model to provide a safe and affirming environment for young adults experiencing homelessness where they can collaborate with service providers, other youth experiencing homelessness, and student volunteers to create sustainable pathways out of homelessness and develop skills for long-term success. Liberty Mutual will provide a $75,000 grant.

