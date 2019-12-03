Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Ben Beauvais to Lead Construction Distribution

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has appointed Ben Beauvais to the newly created position of Construction Executive, Distribution, for Global Risk Solutions (GRS), Liberty Mutual's global commercial and specialty lines (re)insurer, which provides a full range of innovative traditional insurance, specialty, and reinsurance risk solutions to businesses around the world.

"In his new role, Ben will be pivotal in driving a single, coordinated approach to supporting our brokers and customers in the highly complex construction industry," said Global Risk Solutions Field Distribution General Manager Marc Orloff. "His 25 years of account management and underwriting experience will strengthen his perspective as he collaborates with our internal stakeholders to grow our footprint in this important segment."

Beauvais will reach across the GRS operations serving the construction industry to effectively meet the broad and specialized needs of this industry and strategically engage brokers.

Prior to his new assignment, Beauvais served as Chief Underwriting Officer of North America Specialty Casualty, GRS. Prior to that role, he served as the Construction Industry Executive at Ironshore.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of Dec. 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

