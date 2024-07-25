Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Julie Haase to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Peirce Announces Retirement at End of 2024

BOSTON, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney today announced that Julie Haase has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective Jan. 1, 2025. With this appointment, Haase joins the company's executive leadership team and will report to Sweeney.

Haase is currently Executive Vice President, Executive Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of Liberty Mutual Investments (LMI), the globally invested, multi-strategy firm that manages

capital for Liberty Mutual. In this role, she is responsible for the delivery of LMI's investment enabling services, which include building new capabilities as well as accelerating the alignment of administration, operations, finance, compliance and technology.

Haase joined Liberty Mutual in 2002 as a financial analyst and held various roles of increasing responsibility within the Corporate and Personal Insurance Finance organizations. In 2011, she joined Personal Lines Distribution to build out the organization's strategy and analytics capabilities and later led a portion of the U.S. local sales and service operations. In 2014, Haase was named Chief Financial Officer for the company's Personal Insurance division with her role expanding over the next several years to include global operations and U.S. small commercial for Global Retail Markets.

She has also been in a leadership role for WE@Liberty, the company's employee resource group supporting women and allies, since 2015. Haase holds a Master of Business Administration from Babson College and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Providence College. She is also a graduate of the insurance executive development program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is a Board member of Women's Lunch Place, a Boston-based non-profit organization that supports the development of self-sustaining skills for women experiencing hunger, homelessness and poverty.

"I've had the opportunity to work with Julie for many years and know her broad experience and in-depth technical expertise across a variety of finance and business functions will help drive continued success for Liberty Mutual," said Sweeney. "Julie has proven time and again that she's an exceptional leader who has the unique ability to build trust while also being a catalyst for positive change within the organization."

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Peirce Announces Retirement

The company's current Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Chris Peirce announced he will retire at the end of 2024. Peirce held multiple leadership roles during his notable, nearly three-decade career at Liberty Mutual, including President of the Global Specialty and Commercial Markets business units, as well as various financial roles within Liberty International, including Chief Financial

Officer from 2006 to 2011. He joined the company in 1995 as a manager in the Corporate Financial group and prior to this, was as a tax manager with global accounting organization KPMG.

Under Peirce's leadership, he stewarded the company's financial health and provided influential insights and counsel to Liberty Mutual's board of directors and executive leadership team. During his tenure, Peirce impacted all areas of the organization's finance function, including corporate accounting and reporting, planning and capital management, corporate taxation, treasury, enterprise risk management, and global mergers and acquisitions. He also served in an influential leadership position for Valor@Liberty, the company's employee resource group that supports active military members, veterans and allies.

"Chris has been an integral member of the Liberty Mutual executive leadership team and has made significant contributions to our company over the last 30 years," said Sweeney. "I appreciate his thoughtful approach to challenging the status quo and his dedicated support of our important Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts, especially his passion and commitment toward our employee military community, which is a lasting part of his legacy. I'm personally grateful for his counsel and friendship and wish him the very best in his next chapter."

"I'm incredibly proud to have been part of Liberty Mutual for the past three decades. Over the years, it's been my privilege to help build our international business, bring together and oversee our Global Specialty teams and lead our global finance function," said Peirce. "Julie's extensive experience and fresh perspective will be a tremendous addition to the company's executive leadership team as they continue driving the organization forward. I am grateful to have worked with so many extraordinary colleagues and would also like to thank Tim and Board Chairman David Long for their leadership, counsel and mentorship."

