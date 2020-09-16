Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Marc Orloff to Lead Field Operations for its North American Commercial Insurance Operation

"Marc is a well-respected insurance executive with years of proven experience in underwriting and distribution leadership," said Ryan. "Under Marc's leadership, our field operations team will drive Liberty Mutual's North American business strategies by bringing our full suite of products to local markets and ensuring premier engagement with distribution partners and commercial clients."

Prior to his new position, Orloff led Liberty Mutual's GRS field distribution team, which includes retail and wholesale field organizations, national broker management, and private equity and construction practices. He will continue to oversee these areas, and will add Liberty Mutual's client engagement program, distribution strategy and analytics, and marketing and brand strategy to his portfolio.

"Liberty Mutual is exceptionally well positioned for growth," said Orloff. "Through our 2017 acquisition of Ironshore and subsequent creation of the GRS division, Liberty Mutual significantly expanded its product breadth and expertise in the Excess & Surplus space. That investment is paying off in today's challenging market. When all of our capabilities are brought to bear, we offer everything needed in a commercial and specialty partner: financial stability, comprehensive solutions, specialized resources, exceptional experience, and a winning culture."

GRS is Liberty Mutual's global commercial and specialty lines (re)insurance division, which provides a full range of traditional and specialty insurance, surety and reinsurance solutions to businesses around the world.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

At Liberty Mutual, we believe progress happens when people feel secure. By providing protection for the unexpected and delivering it with care, we help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, today we are the sixth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2019 gross written premium. We also rank 77th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2019 revenue. As of December 31, 2019, we had $43.2 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ over 45,000 people in 29 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

For more information, visit www.libertymutualinsurance.com

