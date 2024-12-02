Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Marc Orloff to President, Global Risk Solutions North America

Current President, Global Risk Solutions North America Kevin Smith Announces Retirement

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance today announced that Marc Orloff has been named President of Global Risk Solutions (GRS) North America, effective Jan. 1, 2025. Reporting to GRS President Neeti Bhalla Johnson, Orloff will be accountable for delivering GRS North America's financial and operational performance, which includes commercial and specialty businesses in the U.S., Canada and Bermuda and operates across Major Accounts, Middle Market and Specialty segments.

Orloff's appointment follows the announcement that Kevin Smith, currently President, Global Risk Solutions North America, has made the decision to formally retire at the end of 2024. Smith, a seasoned executive with nearly 35 years of experience across property, casualty and specialty insurance, will continue to serve GRS in an active advisory role. He will continue to report to Bhalla Johnson and remain engaged with key clients and broker partners.

"It's an exciting time in GRS as we continue to leverage our full global capabilities to solve our brokers' and clients' complex risk needs. Both Marc and Kevin are tremendous leaders with deep underwriting experience, meaningful relationships with key brokers and clients, and unique insights across our North America business segments," said Bhalla Johnson. "Kevin has been instrumental in shaping and growing our North America business, and I look forward to our ongoing collaboration in his new advisory role. I am also fully confident that Marc will build on the foundation of our differentiated North America strategy as we create the (re)insurer of the future."

Orloff is currently President, GRS North America, Middle Market. In this role, he is responsible for establishing a differentiated strategy and for profitably growing the franchise in targeted industries by enabling the products, services and solutions that our clients demand.

He joined Liberty Mutual in 2011 and held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility in underwriting and distribution for GRS, including President, North America Field Operations, Client and Marketing, and Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Northeast region in the GRS Major Accounts group. Before joining the company, Orloff spent 10 years at Travelers Insurance in underwriting, distribution, finance and operations positions.

Orloff holds a Master of Business Administration from Boston University's Questrom School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in business administration, finance and economics from the University of Hartford. He is also a Board member of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation, which provides grants and volunteer opportunities across a variety of communities.

"I'm incredibly pleased with the progress we've made in North America and grateful to Kevin for his ongoing leadership and counsel," said Orloff. "Looking ahead, my priority will be to continue our underwriting-led culture, focusing on intentionally shaping our portfolio, driving specialization across the markets we choose to compete in, and leaning into the depth and breadth of our expertise to seamlessly enable products for our broker and client partners."

Smith started at Liberty Mutual in 2022, delivering significant improvements in GRS North America's financial and operational performance. Prior to this, Smith was President and Chief Operating Officer of CNA Insurance's specialty business, and held multiple leadership roles in underwriting, marketing and field operations at Chubb North America.

"Since joining Liberty Mutual, I've been impressed by the strength of our organization and underwriting talent, who are committed to capitalizing on the extensive capabilities we've developed and delivering for our brokers and clients," said Smith. "I'm extremely confident Marc and the dedicated North America team will drive our business forward and capture the opportunity ahead of us."

Dieter Korte, currently Chief Underwriting Officer, GRS North America, Middle Market, will take on the additional responsibility of interim President, GRS North America, Middle Market, as Orloff begins his new role.

