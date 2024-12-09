Liberty Mutual Insurance Appoints Nicole Arangio to Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer

Current Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Karen Morton Announces Retirement in March 2025

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney today announced that Nicole Arangio has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, effective April 1, 2025, with a transition over the next few months.

Arangio is currently the Chief Compliance Officer for Global Risk Solutions, the company's global commercial and specialty (re)insurer and international insurance operations, and Compliance Enablement, where she leads a team that effectively manages and coordinates compliance activities across global locations. Arangio joined Liberty Mutual in 2000 as counsel and has held various leadership roles across Global Legal & Compliance over her 25-year tenure, including overseeing financial crimes, compliance education and building the compliance enablement team. She is also a founding leader and co-Executive Sponsor for WE@Liberty, the company's employee resource group supporting women and allies. Arangio holds a Bachelor of Arts from the College of the Holy Cross, and her Juris Doctor, cum laude, from Suffolk University Law School.

"I've had the pleasure of working with Nicole for many years and have witnessed her exceptional leadership and in-depth expertise in legal, ethics and compliance," said Sweeney. "With more than two decades at Liberty Mutual, Nicole is a trusted advisor with an ability to forge deep relationships to bolster an enterprise view of compliance that advances and protects our company."

Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Karen Morton Announces Retirement

The company's current Executive Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer Karen Morton announced she will retire at the end of March 2025. Morton held multiple leadership roles during her nearly two-decade career at Liberty Mutual, including Deputy General Counsel for the Litigation and Coverage Group. She joined the company in 2006 as Vice President and Assistant General Counsel for Employment, Benefits and Corporate Services.

Under Morton's leadership, the team developed a unified, global approach to compliance, enhanced data utilization to mitigate organizational risk, and created the award-winning Liberty Legal Academy. She also served as the Co-Executive Sponsor for LEADA@Liberty, the company's employee resource group that supports employees of African descent and allies.

"Karen has been a vital member of the Liberty Mutual leadership team, significantly shaping the company's legal and compliance function over the last 20 years," said Sweeney. "I am grateful for her many contributions to our company and her dedicated support and commitment within our employee resource groups. I'm personally grateful for her friendship over the years and wish her the very best in her next chapter."

"It's been an honor to lead the compliance function and work closely with my colleagues and peers to advance our global strategy," Morton said. "With Nicole's extensive expertise and deep legal experience at Liberty Mutual, as well as her exceptional leadership capabilities, she will offer a strategic perspective as she works with the executive leadership team to continue driving the business forward."

