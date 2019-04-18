Liberty Mutual Insurance Elects Jay Hooley, State Street Corporation Chairman and Former Chief Executive Officer, to the Company's Board of Directors

BOSTON, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- David Long, Liberty Mutual Insurance's Chief Executive Officer, today announced that Jay Hooley, Chairman and former Chief Executive Officer of State Street Corporation, has been elected to the insurer's Board of Directors.

"We are thrilled to have a leader like Jay Hooley, who brings a wealth of accomplishments and strong stature, join our board of directors," Mr. Long said. "I look forward to working with him as we strive to make Liberty a top-three global property and casualty company."

As former CEO of State Street, Mr. Hooley led one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, with 40,000 employees, $31.6 trillion in assets under custody and administration, and $2.5 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

"I am delighted to join the Liberty Mutual Board of Directors," Mr. Hooley said. "The company's belief that progress happens when people feel secure is at the core of how it fulfills its purpose of helping people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. I look forward to working with the Liberty Mutual Board and management team to help achieve the company's goals."

Mr. Hooley serves on the board of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston and as a member of the President's Council of the Massachusetts General Hospital. He has received numerous recognitions including: Global Custodian's Lifetime Achievement Award, NICSA Robert L. Gould Award, New England Council's New Englander of the Year Award, the Partnership Inc.'s Bennie Wiley CEO Diversity Award, Lewis Family Foundation CEO Social Leadership Award, and the Boston Municipal Research Bureau's City Champion Award. Mr. Hooley is a graduate of Boston College.

