Liberty Mutual Insurance Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Holding Company Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively "LMHC" or the "Company") reported net income attributable to LMHC of $219 million and loss of $441 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, versus net loss attributable to LMHC of $353 million and $198 million for the same periods in 2022.

"For the third quarter, we reported net income attributable to LMHC of $219 million," said Tim Sweeney, Liberty Mutual President & Chief Executive Officer. "Solid underwriting results in our Global Risk Solutions business and the tailwind from rising net investment income helped offset continued pressure from inflation and severe weather impacting US personal lines. Despite these challenges, the underlying combined ratio in US Retail Markets improved 2.4 points and we continue to take aggressive rate and non-rate actions to return that business to target profitability. Global Risk Solutions continues to make progress toward its targets, with an improvement in the underlying combined ratio of 2.2 points compared to the prior year quarter. We remain focused on continuing to improve underwriting profitability to achieve a 95% target combined ratio."

The tables below outline highlights of LMHC's consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net Written Premium ("NWP") by Business:

Consolidated NWP by business was as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, $ in Millions 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change US Retail Markets $8,043 $7,981 0.8 % $22,790 $22,604 0.8 % Global Risk Solutions 4,208 4,357 (3.4) 12,506 12,605 (0.8) Corporate and Other (91) (490) (81.4) (144) (594) (75.8) Total NWP $12,160 $11,848 2.6 % $35,152 $34,615 1.6 % Foreign exchange effect on growth



0.1



(0.3) NWP growth excluding foreign exchange1



2.5 %



1.9 % 1 Determined by assuming constant foreign exchange rates between periods.

Consolidated Results of Operations:



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, $ in Millions 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Revenues $12,564 $12,031 4.4 % $36,845 $34,828 5.8 % Underlying PTOI before limited partnerships income 1,456 857 69.9 3,415 2,423 40.9 Catastrophes (1,110) (1,391) (20.2) (4,451) (3,155) 41.1 Net incurred losses attributable to prior years:











- Asbestos and environmental1 - - - - - - - All other2 56 292 (80.8) 548 410 33.7 Current accident year re-estimation3 (192) (143) 34.3 - - - Pre-tax operating income (loss) before limited partnerships income 210 (385) NM (488) (322) 51.6 Limited partnerships income (loss)4 62 (272) NM 85 560 (84.8) Pre-tax operating income (loss) 272 (657) NM (403) 238 NM Net realized gains (losses) 87 69 26.1 (25) (604) (95.9) Acquisition & integration costs (33) (23) 43.5 (58) (80) (27.5) Restructuring costs (26) (5) NM (66) (3) NM Pre-tax income (loss) 300 (616) NM (552) (449) 22.9 Income tax expense (benefit) 133 (197) NM (67) (148) (54.7) Consolidated net income (loss) from continuing operations 167 (419) NM (485) (301) 61.1 Discontinued operations, net of tax 48 66 (27.3) 50 104 (51.9) Consolidated net income (loss) 215 (353) NM (435) (197) 120.8 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (4) - NM 6 1 NM Net income (loss) attributable to LMHC 219 (353) NM (441) (198) 122.7 Net income (loss) attributable to LMHC excluding unrealized impact5 132 (439) NM (554) 12 NM Cash flow provided by continuing operations $1,798 $2,158 (16.7 %) $2,222 $3,891 (42.9 %)

1 Asbestos and environmental is gross of the related adverse development reinsurance (the "NICO Reinsurance Transaction", which is described further in Reinsurance). 2 Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years of $8 million and $40 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and $107 million and $152 million for the same periods in 2022. 3 Re-estimation of the current accident year loss reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2023. 4 Limited partnerships income includes LP, LLC and other equity method income within net investment income in the accompanying Consolidated Statements of Operations and revenue and expenses from direct investments in natural resources. 5 Excludes unrealized gains on equity securities, unit linked life insurance, and the corresponding tax impact. NM = Not Meaningful

Combined Ratio:



Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, CONSOLIDATED 2023 2022 Change

(Points) 2023 2022 Change

(Points) Combined ratio











Claims and claim adjustment expense ratio 65.4 % 66.7 % (1.3) 66.0 % 66.7 % (0.7) Underwriting expense ratio 26.7 28.0 (1.3) 27.9 28.1 (0.2) Underlying combined ratio 92.1 94.7 (2.6) 93.9 94.8 (0.9) Catastrophes 9.6 13.2 (3.6) 13.1 10.0 3.1 Net incurred losses attributable to prior years:











- Asbestos and environmental - - - - - - - All other1 (0.8) (2.5) 1.7 (1.6) (1.2) (0.4) Current accident year re-estimation2 1.7 1.3 0.4 - - - Total combined ratio3 102.6 % 106.7 % (4.1) 105.4 % 103.6 % 1.8

1 Net of earned premium and reinstatement premium attributable to prior years. 2 Re-estimation of the current accident year loss reserves for the six months ended June 30, 2023. 3 The combined ratio, expressed as a percentage, is a measure of underwriting profitability. This measure should only be used in conjunction with, and not in lieu of, underwriting income and may not be comparable to other performance measures used by the Company's competitors. The combined ratio is computed as the sum of the following property and casualty ratios: the ratio of claims and claim adjustment expense less managed care income to earned premium; the ratio of insurance operating costs plus amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs less third-party administration income and fee income (primarily related to the Company's involuntary market servicing carrier operations) and installment charges to earned premium; and the ratio of policyholder dividends to earned premium. Provisions for uncollectible premium and reinsurance are not included in the combined ratio unless related to an asbestos and environmental commutation and certain other run off. Restructuring and acquisition and integration costs are not included in the combined ratio.

Equity:



As of September 30, As of

December 31,

$ in Millions 2023 2022 Change Unassigned equity $29,337 $29,822 (1.6 %) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,218) (7,830) 4.9 Non-controlling interest 182 216 (15.7) Total equity $21,301 $22,208 (4.1 %)

Subsequent Events

Management has assessed material subsequent events through November 8, 2023, the date the financial statements were available to be issued.

Financial Information

The Company's financial results, management's discussion and analysis of operating results and financial condition, accompanying financial statements and other supplemental financial information for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.libertymutualgroup.com/investors.

