Liberty Mutual Insurance Selected by Uber to Cover Drivers in New England, South Carolina and Puerto Rico

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance will provide coverage for Uber drivers and passengers throughout New England, South Carolina and Puerto Rico as part of the company's 2020 auto insurance programs, which became effective on Dec. 31, 2019.

"We're pleased to have been selected by industry leader Uber to join its auto insurance programs," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Sharing Economy & New Mobility Senior Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer David Blessing. "We drew on our competitive advantage of vast commercial and personal lines expertise, including our best-in-class claims and service organizations, to meet the specific risk management challenges facing the company's ride-hailing and delivery operations."

Under the program, Liberty Mutual provides specific coverages from the time Uber drivers open the app and are waiting for a trip or delivery request through the completion of the trip or delivery. The program covers all of South Carolina, Puerto Rico and New England, including Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

"Our dedicated sharing economy and new mobility practice allows us to continue successfully insuring ride-hailing, vehicle-sharing, car subscription, delivery services, and autonomous vehicle companies," said Liberty Mutual Insurance Product Technology Solutions Vice President Nicholas Grant. "The unit blends dedicated underwriting, claims and service with deep industry experience to develop custom risk solutions that both protect companies and attract customers."

"At Uber, we want both drivers and riders to have peace of mind during trips, and Liberty Mutual helps fulfill that obligation," said Uber Vice President of Safety and Insurance Gus Fuldner.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

