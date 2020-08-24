Liberty Mutual Insurance Wins Prestigious Innovation Award Recognizing Excellent Workers Compensation Experience

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual Insurance has been awarded an Innovation Award for its new Injured Worker Portal and Workers Compensation Guide.

The award was presented by Business Insurance magazine, a leading industry media company. This is the fifth Business Insurance Innovation Award Liberty Mutual has received since 2015.

Injured worker advocacy is at the core of how Liberty Mutual manages workers compensation claims. Technology drives this approach by improving and simplifying the claims process. The company's Injured Worker Portal and Workers Compensation Guide provide more information to injured workers through an easier-to-access platform and help injured workers access the care they need faster and more easily.

"The Workers Compensation Guide and Portal solve two key issues facing workers compensation policyholders and TPA clients," said Senior Vice President of Workers Compensation Claims Wes Hyatt. "The first is fully engaging injured workers in the claims process, their recovery and eventual return to work. The second is the experience of the injured worker, a paramount concern of mid-size and large employers."

The guide and portal are part of Liberty Mutual's broader investments to improve the digital experience of commercial customers, which also include a recently launched customer portal.

"All of our digital investments are built with a continued flow of first-hand customer input, which helps shape the products we deliver and define the value they provide," said Liberty Mutual Vice President of Commercial Customer Experience Nate Pullen. "We built the guide and portal to respond to the importance risk mangers continually place on the injured worker journey. These products are great examples of our approach to delivering a superior customer experience: listen, focus on user needs, and then solve for them broadly while tailoring solutions for each customer."

Liberty Mutual's award-winning Injured Worker Portal and Workers Compensation Guide are being rolled out to more of Liberty Mutual's workers compensation policyholders and customers of Helmsman Management Services, its wholly owned third-party administrator (TPA).

Liberty Mutual offers workers compensation solutions through its Global Risk Solutions (GRS) division. More information on Liberty Mutual's approach to claims is available here.

Other Innovation awards received by Liberty Mutual include:

Workers' Compensation Automation – Harnesses artificial intelligence and robotic process automation to better manage workers compensation claim costs and fully engage injured workers in their recovery

Liberty Mutual SmartVideo – Delivers personalized online videos to workers comp claimants summarizing key information specific to each claim in order to produce better outcomes more quickly for injured workers

LM Expedite – An application that speeds commercial auto claims by letting drivers take photos of damage and instantly request an estimate from their mobile phones

Managing Vital Driving Performance – Helps reduce commercial auto accidents by quickly sorting through complex telematics data to recommend ways to improve commercial driver performance

RiskTrac Workers Compensation Analytics Interactive Dashboard – A dashboard added to Liberty Mutual Insurance Co.'s risk management information system that provides workers compensation policyholders with a customized predictive model

