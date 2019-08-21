Liberty Mutual Unit Appoints New Chief Underwriting Officers for Excess Casualty and Public Entity Segments

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Mutual has appointed Jon Tellekamp as Chief Underwriting Officer for National Insurance – Excess Casualty, and Doug Manwaring as Chief Underwriting Officer of National Insurance – Public Entities and Programs. Both will report to David Perez, Executive Vice President and General Manager, National Insurance Specialty.

"We have dedicated industry and product teams that have been adding value to our brokers and customers for over 20 years by helping them better meet the complex needs of businesses that require a specialized focus on underwriting and services," notes Perez. "Each team blends effective coverages with superior risk engineering that prevents the accidents that spark claims, and claims management that produces the best possible outcomes."

Tellekamp is responsible for driving profitable growth in the retail admitted excess casualty space. He joined Liberty Mutual in 2005 as a Senior Underwriter and has held roles of increasing responsibility in the energy and excess casualty practices, most recently as Vice President, National Insurance Excess Casualty.

As Chief Underwriting Officer for National Insurance Specialty's Public Entities, Manwaring will focus on growing and expanding the practice. He leads a team of underwriting professionals helping better manage the complex risks facing K-12 school systems, government operations and higher education, through flexible solutions and industry-leading services.

Manwaring joined Liberty Mutual in 2007 and has held a variety of underwriting management positions. Most recently, he was Chief Underwriting Officer of Excess Casualty and Programs.

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com.

