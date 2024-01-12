Liberty National Corporation Acquires Site in Downtown San Diego with Plans for Future Residential Tower

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, San Diego-headquartered residential developer Liberty National Corporation completed the purchase of a property in Downtown San Diego with the intention of redeveloping the site into a residential tower. Located at 1520 and 1532 3rd Avenue, the property is at the northwest corner of 3rd Avenue and Beech Street in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, one of the most architecturally historic neighborhoods in San Diego. Liberty National acquired the property due to its prime location with convenient access to many of the city's top attractions, such as the 1,200-acre urban oasis Balboa Park, the retail and nightlife of Little Italy, and San Diego's Bayfront offering leisure amenities and office space.

Liberty National purchased the 22,484-square-foot property (almost one-half block) on December 6, 2023. The developer plans to build a high-rise, multi-family community on the site, including a selection of much-needed affordable homes. The property is directly across the street from the historic St. Joseph Cathedral, founded in 1874 and celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Mark Schmidt, Founder of Liberty National Corporation, states, "This property was appealing for many reasons, including easy access to Downtown amenities and a significant opportunity for revitalization and additional housing."

