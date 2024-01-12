Liberty National Corporation Acquires Site in Downtown San Diego with Plans for Future Residential Tower

News provided by

Liberty National Corporation

12 Jan, 2024, 16:39 ET

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, San Diego-headquartered residential developer Liberty National Corporation completed the purchase of a property in Downtown San Diego with the intention of redeveloping the site into a residential tower. Located at 1520 and 1532 3rd Avenue, the property is at the northwest corner of 3rd Avenue and Beech Street in the Cortez Hill neighborhood, one of the most architecturally historic neighborhoods in San Diego. Liberty National acquired the property due to its prime location with convenient access to many of the city's top attractions, such as the 1,200-acre urban oasis Balboa Park, the retail and nightlife of Little Italy, and San Diego's Bayfront offering leisure amenities and office space.

Liberty National purchased the 22,484-square-foot property (almost one-half block) on December 6, 2023. The developer plans to build a high-rise, multi-family community on the site, including a selection of much-needed affordable homes. The property is directly across the street from the historic St. Joseph Cathedral, founded in 1874 and celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.

Mark Schmidt, Founder of Liberty National Corporation, states, "This property was appealing for many reasons, including easy access to Downtown amenities and a significant opportunity for revitalization and additional housing."

About Liberty National Corporation
Liberty National is a multi-family residential developer based in San Diego, CA. The company specializes in site acquisition, entitlements, design, and development. The company is a long-term investor in its communities, choosing to retain many of the assets in its portfolio from the ground-up to the present day. The company ensures that all properties are built to the highest standards. Liberty National currently has properties in planning and development in multiple states. For more information, visit: libertync.com.

Media Contact: Beth Binger
BCIpr
Mobile: (619) 987-6658
[email protected]

SOURCE Liberty National Corporation

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.