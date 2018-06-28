Liberty Plugins' HYDRA EV Charging System Featuring ClipperCreek HCS-40 Charging Stations Added to PG&E's EV Charge Network Program

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., and AUBURN, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Plugins, Inc. and ClipperCreek, Inc. jointly announced that their HYDRA Electric Vehicle Charging System has been added to PG&E's EV Charge Network approved vendors list. Commercial and residential multi-unit dwelling owners can now provide cost effective charging services to employees, customers and tenants without sacrificing performance or features.

Unlike traditional networked charging stations that each has an access control device, cellular modem, wireless network chip and energy meter, the HYDRA consolidates these duplicate components into a single HYDRA Control Unit that controls the power flow to up to ten (10) ClipperCreek HCS-40 basic chargers, significantly reducing system cost and increasing reliability. The HYDRA Control Unit contains a powerful single board computer; it continues to operate if the cellular connection to the cloud server is lost.

Introduced in 2014, the Liberty HYDRA and ClipperCreek HCS-40 chargers now power some of the country's largest corporate and utility charging networks including San Diego Gas & Electric, Los Angeles County and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Neither Liberty nor ClipperCreek operates a for-profit EV charging network; system owners have complete control over all aspects of their charging operation.

"We are proud to be selected by PG&E for the EV Charge Network program," said Chris Outwater, CEO of Liberty Plugins. "We are a leading EV solutions provider with a turn-key solution, offering flexibility and total service management at a great value to our customers."

Jason France, President and Founder of ClipperCreek said, "We are very happy that Liberty Plugins selected ClipperCreek as a sub-contractor on this project. We are a global leader in the EVSE industry, with an excellent reputation for quality and reliability. Because of this, and our extensive experience with large public charging projects, we are in a perfect position to support Liberty Plugins and PG&E."

EV Charge Network Program Details

Under the EV Charge Network program, PG&E will pay for and install a new electric service including a separate meter, a transformer (if required) and wiring to the EV parking space. These "make-ready" costs often account for up to 80% of the total project cost. PG&E also provides a rebate to the site host for each EV charging station that is installed (minimum 10 EVSE). The Liberty Plugins/ClipperCreek solution offers a complete solution that meets all program requirements and guides site hosts through the process of selecting, installing and operating the HYDRA EV charging system.

Businesses, workplaces, apartment buildings, schools, or condominium complexes that are PG&E customers based in Northern and Central California can learn more at https://www.clippercreek.com/pge-ev-charge-network-program; or by contacting ClipperCreek at (877) 694-4194 or via email to information@clippercreek.net.

ClipperCreek HCS EVSE Benefits

Three-year warranty

Wall or pedestal mount SAE-J1772 TM connector holster included

connector holster included Integrated cable wrap making storing the cable simple and convenient

Rugged, fully sealed NEMA 4 station enclosure for installation indoors or outdoors

Support from ClipperCreek's outstanding customer service team

Made in America

UL and/or ETL listed, electrical safety certification

About ClipperCreek: Founded in 2006 by Jason France, ClipperCreek is a worldwide leader in Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE). The company offers a wide range of products which are the most popular, safest, economical, reliable, and customer focused EV charging stations on the market. ClipperCreek's commitment to the electric vehicle industry drives us to continuously bring the greatest value to our customers. The industry pioneers at ClipperCreek build more than 24 years of real world EV charging expertise into every EVSE they manufacture. All ClipperCreek products are Reliable, Powerful, and Made in America. For more information, please visit https://www.clippercreek.com.

About Liberty Plugins: Liberty Plugins develops access control, communications, data recording and load management technologies for electric vehicle service equipment. For more information, visit the Liberty Plugins website at www.libertyplugins.com.

About PG&E: Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation, is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 20,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to nearly 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

