Liberty Power to Supply Renewable Energy Certificates to Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council's 2018 Annual Conference

The Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council (NWMTNMSDC) promotes and supports the adoption and implementation of effective minority business development programs by private and public sectors and the majority business community; and facilitate the growth and expansion of minority-owned business through certification, development, connection and advocacy.

The Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council's 2018 Annual Conference is scheduled to take place Tuesday June 12, 2018 in Seattle, WA. Liberty Power will supply enough RECs to match the estimated consumption for the event's venue, the University of Washington, for the duration of the event.

"We are excited to demonstrate the commitment of the Northwest Mountain MSDC and Liberty Power to sustainability by purchasing RECs to offset the consumption of the 2018 Annual Conference in Seattle, WA," said David Hernandez, co-founder & CEO of Liberty Power.

"Liberty Power's continued support for Northwest Mountain MSDC is commendable, and we are proud to call them a trusted partner and friend. Their leadership in the energy sector is marked by visionary initiatives -- including making our Annual Conference 'green' for the first time,'" said Fernando Martinez, President & CEO, Northwest Mountain MSDC

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Liberty Power is the largest independent retail electric supplier in the United States based on 2013 KEMA rankings of electric retailers. The company is also the first certified, minority-owned supplier with a national footprint, and the largest Hispanic-owned energy company in the United States according to Hispanic Business. Liberty Power provides large and small businesses, government agencies and residential customers with low-cost electricity and exceptional customer service.



Liberty Power is a registered trademark of Liberty Power Corp. LLC, whose subsidiaries are certified and licensed to provide retail electric service by the PUC / PSC of CA, CT, DC, DE, IL, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, TX and VA.

The Northwest Mountain Minority Supplier Development Council is a 501 (c) (3) organization founded in 1978 to aid the growth and development of minority business by facilitating the purchase of goods and services from certified Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs). The Northwest Mountain MSDC is a licensed affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) serving the states of Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

