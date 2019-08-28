Liberty Promotes Garside To Bermuda Property Role

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Specialty Markets (LSM), part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, has promoted Nicholas Garside to the role of Head of Bermuda Property.

Reporting to Steve Horton, President, Liberty Specialty Markets Bermuda, Nick takes up his new role on 1 September in Hamilton.

Steve Horton said: "Nick is an exceptionally capable executive who's amassed considerable experience in both the Bermudian and international property markets. His skills and in-depth knowledge will be of tremendous value."

Nick joined Ironshore Bermuda as Senior Vice President of Property in 2018 prior to its rebrand to Liberty Specialty Markets. During his 15-year career in insurance, he worked for Novae Bermuda as Deputy Head of Direct and Facultative Property. He also brokered property risks for Willis in London, Sydney and Bermuda.

Notes to editors:

About Liberty Specialty Markets

Liberty Specialty Markets offers specialty and commercial insurance and reinsurance products across key UK, European, Middle East, US and other international locations. We provide brokers and insureds with a broad product range through both the Company and Lloyd's markets and have approximately 1,800 employees in approximately 65 offices.

You can learn more by visiting libertyspecialtymarkets.com

About Liberty Mutual Insurance

Liberty Mutual's purpose is to help people embrace today and confidently pursue tomorrow. The promise we make to our customers throughout the world is to provide protection for the unexpected, delivered with care.

In business since 1912, and headquartered in Boston, Mass., today we are the fifth largest global property and casualty insurer based on 2018 gross written premium. We also rank 75th on the Fortune 100 list of largest corporations in the U.S. based on 2018 revenue. As of December 31, 2018, we had $41.6 billion in annual consolidated revenue.

We employ nearly 50,000 people in 30 countries and economies around the world. We offer a wide range of insurance products and services, including personal automobile, homeowners, specialty lines, reinsurance, commercial multiple-peril, workers' compensation, commercial automobile, general liability, surety, and commercial property.

You can learn more about us by visiting www.libertymutualinsurance.com .

CONTACT: Richard Angevine, 1-617-574-6638, richard.angevine@libertymutual.com

SOURCE Liberty Mutual Insurance

Related Links

http://www.libertymutual.com

