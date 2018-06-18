Liberty Property Trust Moves to Yardi Voyager Platform

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Liberty will also adopt products from the Yardi® Commercial Suite that are built into Yardi Voyager. Yardi Procure to Pay, a paperless solution for invoice processing, purchasing and vendor management, will automate Liberty's procurement process from initial purchase order issuance to final approval of vendor payment.

Yardi Advanced Maintenance will empower Liberty staff to manage all preventative, routine and emergency maintenance tasks from any device. Yardi Document Management for SharePoint will integrate Liberty's Yardi Voyager data with Microsoft® SharePoint® for a centralized content management solution.

Yardi Construction Management will help Liberty track costs, avoid overruns, oversee budgets, manage payables and generate reports for construction projects.

"A big reason we're excited about moving to Yardi is getting a single source of the truth, which is possible only when all real estate operations are managed from a single technology platform. This will greatly improve reporting and visibility into our business performance and make us more efficient by eliminating manual processes," said Stephen Barone, vice president of digital strategies for Liberty.

"Yardi is excited to provide the right tools to help Liberty carry forth its philosophy of creating environments that respect and enhance the lives of the company's workers, communities and shareholders," said Terri Dowen, senior vice president of sales for Yardi.

Read success stories from commercial clients using Yardi to grow and improve business practices.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE: LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants. For more information, visit libertyproperty.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

