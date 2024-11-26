Liberty Safe and Tractor Supply Donate $188,000 to Folds of Honor to Support Families of American Heroes

PAYSON, Utah, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Safe, the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, in partnership with Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., is proud to announce a donation of $188,000 to Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled military personnel and first responders. This donation represents a deep commitment from Liberty Safe and Tractor Supply to support the families of those who have sacrificed for our country.

Liberty Safe launches special edition safe that benefits Folds of Honor. Available exclusively at Tractor Supply.

This significant contribution follows the successful launch of an exclusive safe, crafted in partnership with Folds of Honor and Tractor Supply, with a portion of sales dedicated to supporting the mission of Folds of Honor. The funds raised will help provide critical educational opportunities for the spouses and children of fallen and disabled American heroes, honoring their service and ensuring their families have a path forward.

"Liberty Safe is honored to support Folds of Honor in their mission to make a significant impact on the lives of the families of those who have given so much for our nation," said Dave Foley, CEO of Liberty Safe. "We are grateful for our partnership with Tractor Supply and the continued support of our customers who made this contribution possible."

"Supporting our Hometown Heroes and furthering educational opportunities for the future generations of Life Out Here are two top priorities at Tractor Supply," said Scott Whitted, Senior Buyer Rec Products at Tractor Supply Company. "We are thankful for the opportunity to uphold both of these commitments alongside Liberty Safe and Folds of Honor, and hope these donations make a difference for the families that are already doing so much for our country."

"We are grateful to Liberty Safe and its partnership with Tractor Supply for this generous donation," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. "Both organizations are committed to the families of American heroes and to education. The two patriotic companies also ensure that sacrifices for our country and communities are never forgotten."

Since its inception, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships across the United States. This latest contribution from Liberty Safe and Tractor Supply highlights the enduring impact of partnerships dedicated to empowering and uplifting American heroes and their families.

Customers can still contribute to Folds of Honor by purchasing the exclusive Liberty Safe model available at Tractor Supply Company. Every purchase supports this ongoing mission to secure the future of America's heroic families.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit www.libertysafe.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of every dollar raised directly funds scholarships. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org

About Tractor Supply

For more than 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO ) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 293 on the Fortune 500. The Company's more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 2,270 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of September 28, 2024, the Company operated 205 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

