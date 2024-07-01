Liberty Safe Partners with Folds of Honor and Tractor Supply Company to Launch Exclusive Safe Honoring American Heroes

PAYSON, Utah, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Safe is proud to announce a new partnership with Folds of Honor and Tractor Supply Company. This collaboration unveils an exclusive safe designed to honor the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military personnel and first responders. A portion of the sales from each safe will be donated to Folds of Honor.

Liberty Safe launches special edition safe that benefits Folds of Honor. Available exclusively at Tractor Supply.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has provided over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million to the families of America's military and first responder heroes. Proceeds from this exclusive safe will directly fund these vital scholarships, helping to fulfill the educational dreams of the deserving families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

Liberty Safe's exclusive offering at Tractor Supply Company features a robust design and an eye-catching blue finish, showcasing an iconic image of soldiers at Iwo Jima and the inscription, "freedom isn't free." Manufactured in the USA, this safe symbolizes a collective tribute to those who have sacrificed for our nation's freedoms.

"We are proud to work with Folds of Honor and Tractor Supply Company," stated Dave Foley, CEO of Liberty Safe. "This partnership allows us to extend our gratitude to our nation's heroes in a meaningful and impactful way."

"We are grateful to Liberty Safe and Tractor Supply Company for supporting our recipients who deserve and need our help," said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. The two companies, their talented teams and their customers are committed to education and in providing life-changing opportunities to the families of American heroes. We are blessed to be working with these outstanding patriots."

Customers are invited to visit their local Tractor Supply Company store to view the exclusive safe and learn more about how their purchase contributes to a noble cause. Each safe sold not only secures valuables but also invests in the futures of those who have given so much.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit www.libertysafe.com.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 52,000 scholarships totaling about $244 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

SOURCE Liberty Safe