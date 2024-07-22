Liberty Safe Unveils the Home SE: A Perfect Blend of Security and Elegance

PAYSON, Utah, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Safe, the largest manufacturer of USA-made home and gun safes, is proud to announce the launch of its newest home safe, the Home Special Edition. Designed for those who seek both style and protection, the Home SE stands as the largest home safe in Liberty's lineup, featuring generous storage capacity and robust security features.

Liberty Safe Home SE in gray marble.

While the Home SE has its roots in one of Liberty's most popular closet safes, it will stand out as a centerpiece for any living room or office. This new safe provides ample room for family heirlooms, important documents, jewelry, or your most precious long guns. The executive interior, fully upholstered, is designed to keep your items organized and easily accessible. Available in black texture or gray marble finishes, the Home SE seamlessly integrates with any home décor, making it a stunning addition to your office or living room.

Built with 11-gauge steel, the Home SE features ¼" thick Solid State™ locking bars designed to thwart pry attacks. The Dual Fusion™ folded steel frame enhances rigidity, while three hardened steel plates protect the lock from drill attacks. Additional security measures include a UL listed Backlit electronic lock, a dual re-locker, and a slip-clutch mechanism to guard against brute force entry.

Thanks to Liberty's Cool Box™ technology, the Home SE offers up to 90 minutes of certified fire protection at 1200º F. The V-Seal heat-activated door seal expands to shield your valuables from smoke and heat, ensuring they remain unscathed in the event of a fire.

The safe comes accessorized with a jewelry drawer, a triple electrical outlet kit, and the Brightview Safe Light Kit, enhancing both functionality and convenience.

"The Home SE is the latest in our efforts to meet the needs of home safe customers," said Dave Foley, CEO at Liberty Safe. "This new home safe provides peace of mind to those who need to safely store documents, jewelry, and other valuables."

Visit libertysafe.com/products/home-se for more information about the Home SE or visit a participating Liberty Safe dealer.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit www.libertysafe.com.

