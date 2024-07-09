Liberty Safe Unveils the New Collector Gun Safe: Big on Space - Big on Security

PAYSON, Utah, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Safe, the industry leader in home and gun safe manufacturing, proudly announces the launch of its newest and biggest innovation yet: The Collector. Designed for serious firearm enthusiasts, The Collector is an extra-large gun safe that combines unparalleled storage capacity, superior security features, and top-notch fire protection to offer the ultimate solution for safeguarding large numbers of firearms and other valuables.

The Collector, by Liberty Safe, is an extra large gun safe with storage for up to 72 long guns.

The Collector boasts impressive storage capacity with slots for up to 72 long guns. Its remarkable size is complemented by a unique wide frame door for easy access. The factory-installed extra wide door storage panel features 12 handgun holsters and ample storage pockets.

As for security features, The Collector is constructed with a thick 11-gauge Dual Fusion™ 2-Piece steel body for maximum rigidity. In addition, the reinforced door frame complements Liberty's exclusive Solid State™ locking system for increased pry resistance.

Fire protection is a critical aspect of any safe, and The Collector excels with 110 minutes of Cool Box™ fire protection at 1200º F. This industry-leading technology ensures that the safe's interior remains at a safe temperature during a fire, protecting the contents from heat damage.

Available in Black Texture or Gray Marble finishes, The Collector combines functionality with style. The 3-spoke Suretight handle, high-end Securam Prologic lock, and the fully upholstered, 6-in-1 Flex™ adjustable interior provide both ease of use and a touch of elegance.

"Our customers have been asking for higher capacity safe options with competitive features, and The Collector delivers," said Dave Foley, CEO at Liberty Safe. "This larger-than-life safe will help those with large collections protect what matters most to them."

Liberty Safe is proud to manufacture The Collector in the USA, ensuring the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. This commitment to American manufacturing underscores the company's dedication to delivering top-tier security solutions.

Visit libertysafe.com/products/collector for more details on The Collector.

About Liberty Safe

Liberty Safe is the leading manufacturer of safes in the United States, offering a wide range of products renowned for their security, quality, and reliability. They offer gun safes, vault doors, home safes, and handgun vaults engineered to fit a variety of needs. Their 300,000 square foot facility can produce over 800 safes a day at peak capacity. Liberty Safe currently employs nearly 400 skilled Americans in their Payson, Utah facility, and they support hundreds of independent Liberty Safe dealers throughout the USA. For more information, visit www.libertysafe.com.

SOURCE Liberty Safe