Liberty Service Partners Acquires Easy Electrical Solutions

DALLAS, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Service Partners is pleased to announce our most recent partnership with Easy Electrical Solutions ("Easy Electric"), a leading residential electrical services contractor located in Columbia, South Carolina.

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

"Easy Electric represents a strategic partnership for Liberty as we launch in the South Carolina market. Dennis and Katielynn have built a fantastic business predicated on a customer first mindset that aligns with Liberty's core values," explains Nick Rossino, Head of M&A at Liberty Service Partners. "We are thrilled to have Dennis and Katielynn remain in our organization and are excited for potential cross-training opportunities with our existing brands."

Easy Electric was established in April 2008 by Master Electrician Dennis O'Toole. Katielynn O'Toole joined the company full time in 2017 and helped transform the business from a single-employee operation to a robust team and trusted service provider in Columbia, SC. Easy Electric is characterized by an intricate commitment to each customer, fostering lasting relationships and memorable experiences. The company values customer referrals and positive experiences, treating each appointment as an opportunity to welcome a new member into the family. www.easyelectricalsolutions.com

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Liberty Service Partners. A new door has been opened to a future of unlimited possibilities for Easy Electric," remarks Dennis and Katielynn O'Toole.

About Liberty Service Partners

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations and services – specializing in HVAC, electrical and plumbing services. Currently, Liberty consists of ten strong and reputable brands that have been serving their communities for generations. Liberty's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, TX and is rapidly expanding across targeted geographies in Southeast, Midwest, and Texas. Further information about Liberty Service Partners can be found at www.libertyservicepartners.com.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to our transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business services, consumer services, and niche manufacturing. Further information about NorthCurrent can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Cody

Director, Talent Acquisition

[email protected]

libertyservicepartners.com

SOURCE Liberty Service Partners