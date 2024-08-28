Liberty Service Partners Acquires Luminous Electric

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Service Partners is pleased to announce our most recent partnership with Luminous Electric, a leading residential electrical services contractor located in Bradenton, FL (servicing greater Tampa).

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

Founded in 2011 by John and Jo Leavy, Luminous Electric is a family owned and operated electrical service company, serving homeowners and business owners with comfort coupled with safe electrics. With a focus on delivering outstanding customer service, the Company values the relationships forged with its customers in the local community. Luminous provides a wide variety of electrical services for both residential and commercial properties.

"We at Liberty Service Partners are thrilled to add them to our growing network of home-grown service businesses throughout the Southeast," remarks Jason Hiller, CEO of Liberty Service Partners. "Our shared vision of service done at its highest levels provides a great runway for the future of Luminous, it's customers, and employees."

"Partnering with Liberty Service Partners has been a very smooth process, and we embrace it as an outstanding opportunity here at Luminous Electric. Primarily it provides us with the tools for growth for the team. Our team demonstrates eagerness and commitment in providing superb electrical service and we are always eager to accelerate our knowledge and expertise, and Liberty Service Partners has that ability to propel us on this journey. We are very excited for our new adventure," explains John and Jo Leavy.

About Liberty Service Partners

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services – specializing in HVAC, electrical and plumbing services. Currently, Liberty consists of ten strong and reputable brands that have been serving their communities for generations. Liberty's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, TX and is rapidly expanding across targeted geographies in Southeast, Midwest, and Texas. Further information about Liberty Service Partners can be found at www.libertyservicepartners.com.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to our transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business services, consumer services, and niche manufacturing. Further information about NorthCurrent can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Cody

Director, Talent Acquisition [email protected]

libertyservicepartners.com

SOURCE Liberty Service Partners