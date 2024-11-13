Liberty Service Partners Acquires Wilson Heating & Air Conditioning

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Service Partners is pleased to announce our most recent partnership with Wilson Heating and Air Conditioning, a leading residential HVAC service provider located in St. Augustine, FL.

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

Wilson Heating and Air Conditioning has been a trusted HVAC service provider in St. Augustine for over 22 years. Todd and Brenda founded the business in 2001 and quickly earned a fantastic reputation for doing honest, quality work, at a fair price.

"Wilson's reputation was a selling factor for us, you can tell on first meeting them, the integrity with which Todd and Brenda conduct business," notes Nick Rossino, Head of M&A for Liberty Service Partners. "St. Augustine is a vibrant market and has been a target for expansion for LSP. I want to congratulate Todd and Brenda on all their hard work to get Wilson to this point, much deserved."

"We are proud of what we have built at Wilson Heating & Air Conditioning over the years. The sale marks a significant milestone for our company, and we believe Liberty Service Partners will take the company to new heights. Their version for the future aligns perfectly with our commitment to quality and service and we are excited about what lies ahead!" exclaims Todd and Brenda Wilson.

About Liberty Service Partners

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services – specializing in HVAC, electrical and plumbing services. Currently, Liberty consists of thirteen strong and reputable brands that have been serving their communities for generations. Liberty's corporate headquarters is in Dallas, TX and is rapidly expanding across targeted geographies in Southeast, Midwest, and Texas.

About NorthCurrent Partners

Based in New York City, NorthCurrent Partners is a private investment firm that seeks to partner with and grow companies in the United States. As the private equity arm of a family office, NorthCurrent brings certainty, flexibility, and speed to our transactions and investment partnerships. NorthCurrent's longer-term approach comes from its roots in growing a multi-generation family business. NorthCurrent focuses on business services, consumer services, and niche manufacturing.

Further information about NorthCurrent can be found at www.northcurrentpartners.com.

Further information about Liberty Service Partners can be found at www.libertyservicepartners.com.

Further information about Wilson Heating & Air Conditioning can be found at www.wilsonairconditioning.com.

