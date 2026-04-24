Liberty Service Partners Welcomes Second-Generation Arctic Breeze Air Conditioning & Heating, Strengthening Florida Platform

DALLAS, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Service Partners, a leading provider of residential home services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Arctic Breeze Air Conditioning & Heating, a trusted HVAC provider proudly serving Northeast Florida since 2002. Based in Palm Coast, FL, Arctic Breeze has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship, energy-efficient solutions, and multi-generational customer care across communities including Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, and St. Augustine.

This partnership further strengthens Liberty Service Partners' growing Florida platform, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering premium HVAC and home comfort services to homeowners across the country. Arctic Breeze's second-generation family leadership, technical expertise, and deep community roots align closely with Liberty's mission of providing best-in-class customer experiences.

"Getting to know Mark Jr. and Erin was the easy part — they love what they do, and you can feel it across the whole team. Arctic Breeze is a natural fit for Liberty Service Partners, and we are excited to see what we can accomplish together."

— Nick Rossino, Head of M&A, Liberty Service Partners

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner in Florida. The Eidmans have built Arctic Breeze the right way — by taking care of their people and doing good work."

— Jason Hiller, CEO, Liberty Service Partners

"After servicing our communities' HVAC needs for nearly 23 years, Arctic Breeze is proud to partner with Liberty Service Partners. This partnership will allow Arctic Breeze to invest in our employees' growth to better their families and serve our customers for many years to come. We look forward to the opportunity to grow and continue to provide our customers with the level of service they have come to expect from us."

— Mark Eidman Jr. and Erin Snider, Owners and Presidents, Arctic Breeze Air Conditioning & Heating

Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to NorthCurrent Partners / Liberty Service Partners.

About Liberty Service Partners

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

About Arctic Breeze Air Conditioning & Heating

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, Arctic Breeze Air Conditioning & Heating is a family-owned and operated HVAC company providing residential heating, cooling, and indoor air quality services throughout Northeast Florida. Arctic Breeze specializes in air conditioning, heating, heat pump, and ductless system installations, repairs, replacements, and maintenance, complemented by indoor air quality products, duct cleaning, and weatherization services. Now led by the second generation of the Eidman family, Arctic Breeze has earned the trust of homeowners across Palm Coast, Daytona Beach, Ormond Beach, St. Augustine, and surrounding communities.

About NorthCurrent Partners

NorthCurrent Partners is a New York based private equity firm that partners with and grows American businesses through majority-control investments. As the extension of a family office that grew and sold a family business to private equity, we understand the importance of the founder's team, vision, and legacy to the company and its community.

Media Contact:

Ashley Cody

Divisional Brand and Marketing Manager

[email protected]

libertyservicepartners.com

SOURCE Liberty Service Partners