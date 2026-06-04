Liberty Service Partners Welcomes DB's Plumbing and Drain, a Family-Owned Northern Virginia Plumber with a 4.9-Star Reputation

DALLAS, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Service Partners, a leading provider of residential home services, is pleased to announce its partnership with DB's Plumbing and Drain, a family-owned and operated plumbing company that has served Woodbridge and the greater Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. market since 2008. Founded by David and Jennifer Buky, DB's has grown into one of the region's most trusted plumbers, earning more than 2,000 five-star Google reviews and the loyalty of over 17,000 homeowners across Northern Virginia.

DB's Plumbing and Drain was built on a simple promise — to treat every home as if it were their own — and that customer-first culture has made the company a fixture in the Northern Virginia community. The partnership expands Liberty Service Partners' plumbing presence in the Mid-Atlantic and brings the Buky family's hard-earned reputation, skilled team of technicians, and beloved "Call the Octo" brand into the Liberty family. David and Jennifer Buky and their team will continue serving homeowners across Woodbridge, Prince William County, and the surrounding Northern Virginia and D.C. region.

"David and Jennifer are just good people, and that came through the first time we sat down with them. What drew us to DB's was the family behind it — a business they built together and raised right alongside their kids for the better part of two decades. That kind of long family history is in Liberty's DNA, and it's the reason this one was an easy yes."

— Nick Rossino, Head of M&A, Liberty Service Partners

"Plumbing is a big part of where we're taking Liberty, and DB's is a fantastic addition — a 4.9-star brand that homeowners across Northern Virginia have trusted for years. We love this market, and the team David and Jennifer have built gives us a strong foundation to keep growing throughout Northern Virginia."

— Jason Hiller, CEO, Liberty Service Partners

"We are incredibly proud of the relationships we have built and the service we have provided to homeowners and businesses throughout Northern Virginia over the past 18 years. Our team has worked hard to earn the trust of our customers and establish a reputation for quality, reliability, and integrity. Beyond serving our customers, we have been honored to support the communities we call home through various outreach programs and charitable initiatives that have always been an important part of who we are.

As we begin this next chapter, we are excited to partner with Liberty Service Partners, a company that shares our commitment to exceptional customer service, employee development, and operational excellence. We are confident that this partnership will create new opportunities for our employees, enhance the experience for our customers, and build upon the strong foundation we have established over nearly two decades.

We are deeply grateful to our employees, customers, and community partners who have supported us throughout this journey, and we look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive for years to come."

— David & Jennifer Buky, Owners, DB's Plumbing and Drain

Apogee Equity Partners, led by M&A Advisor David Yezbak, served as the sell-side advisor to David and Jennifer Buky in the sale of DB's Plumbing and Drain.

About Liberty Service Partners

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

About DB's Plumbing and Drain

Founded in 2008 and based in Woodbridge, Virginia, DB's Plumbing and Drain is a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residential and commercial customers throughout Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, D.C. area. DB's specializes in residential plumbing, drain and sewer cleaning, water heater repair and installation, leak detection, repiping, and a full range of plumbing services, backed by its Octo Guard membership program and an industry-leading workmanship guarantee. Built by David and Jennifer Buky on a commitment to treating every home as their own, DB's has earned the trust of more than 17,000 homeowners and a 4.9-star reputation across thousands of online reviews in Woodbridge, Prince William County, and surrounding Northern Virginia communities.

About NorthCurrent Partners

NorthCurrent Partners is a New York–based private equity firm that partners with and grows American businesses through majority-control investments. As the extension of a family office that grew and sold a family business to private equity, we understand the importance of the founder's team, vision, and legacy to the company and its community.

About Apogee Equity Partners

Apogee Equity Partners is a boutique Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm dedicated to helping business owners sell their company for the maximum market price. With decades of experience, Apogee provides comprehensive guidance and support throughout the entire transaction process. Their team of experienced professionals brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to each transaction, guaranteeing clients the highest level of satisfaction.

Media Contact:

Ashley Cody

Brand & Marketing Manager – Wrench Division

[email protected]

libertyservicepartners.com

SOURCE Liberty Service Partners