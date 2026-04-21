Liberty Service Partners Expands into the Mid-Atlantic with Partnership with HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited

DALLAS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Service Partners, a leading provider of residential home services, is pleased to announce its partnership with HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited, a trusted HVAC and plumbing services provider proudly serving Northern Virginia since 2006. Based in Lorton, VA, HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited has built a strong reputation for quality workmanship and customer care across communities including Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Ashburn, and the broader Northern Virginia region.

This partnership marks Liberty Service Partners' entry into the Mid-Atlantic market, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering premium HVAC, plumbing, and home comfort services to homeowners across the country. HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited's NATE-certified technicians and dedication to 24/7 service align closely with Liberty's mission of providing best-in-class customer experiences.

"HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited is exactly the kind of operation we look to partner with at Liberty — a founder-built brand with deep community roots, a strong reputation, and a team that clearly takes pride in what they do. I had the pleasure of getting to know John during the diligence process, and it was clear from the start that his values and ours are closely aligned. We couldn't be more excited to welcome the HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited team into the Liberty family."

— Nick Rossino, Head of M&A, Liberty Service Partners

"Entering the Mid-Atlantic market is a meaningful step for Liberty, and there's no better partner to make that debut with than HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited. John and his team have built something special over the past 20 years, and we're committed to giving them the resources and support to take it to the next level."

— Jason Hiller, CEO, Liberty Service Partners

Example: "After 20 years of serving our community, HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited is proud to partner with Liberty Service Partners. This partnership allows us to build on our legacy while gaining the resources and support to grow, invest in our team, and continue delivering the level of service our customers expect."

— John Cunningham, Founder, HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited

Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to NorthCurrent Partners / Liberty Service Partners.

ABOUT LIBERTY SERVICE PARTNERS

Liberty Service Partners is a national leader in premium home upgrades, installations, and services, specializing in HVAC, electrical, and plumbing. Liberty Service Partners was born out of NorthCurrent's flagship investment in late 2020. NorthCurrent Partners invests in businesses that align with the firm's operating practices and have the potential for continued growth, long-term success, and value creation.

ABOUT HVAC & PLUMBING UNLIMITED

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Lorton, Virginia, HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited is a family-owned and operated home services company providing residential and commercial heating, cooling, and plumbing services throughout Northern Virginia. With NATE-certified technicians, 24/7 emergency service availability, and a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, HVAC & Plumbing Unlimited has earned the trust of thousands of homeowners across Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, Ashburn, Centreville, Manassas, Reston, Woodbridge, and surrounding communities.

ABOUT NORTHCURRENT PARTNERS

NorthCurrent Partners is a New York based private equity firm that partners with and grows American businesses through majority-control investments. As the extension of a family office that grew and sold a family business to private equity, we understand the importance of the founder's team, vision, and legacy to the company and its community.

Media Contact:

Ashley Cody

Divisional Brand and Marketing Manager

[email protected]

libertyservicepartners.com

SOURCE Liberty Service Partners