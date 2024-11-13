"Liberty Spenders" by Kurt and Kristen Luidhardt Becomes an Amazon Best Seller

Empowers Businesses to Gain an Unfair Advantage in the $5 Trillion Values-Based Market

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a renewed emphasis on American values following President-Elect Donald Trump's victory, businesses are discovering unprecedented opportunities to grow their bottom lines by tapping into a powerful and often-overlooked consumer base. Kurt and Kristen Luidhardt, founders of The Prosper Group and hosts of the Liberty Spenders Podcast, have released their new book, Liberty Spenders: How to Reach The $5 Trillion Market of High-Value, Conservative or Faith-Based Clients to Grow Your Business, which has already become an Amazon Best Seller.

"Liberty Spenders" Book Cover

Liberty Spenders is a strategic blueprint for businesses eager to leverage Conviction-Driven Marketing™ to increase profits by reaching consumers looking for brands that reflect their principles. Rather than focusing on values alignment alone, the book emphasizes how businesses can gain a competitive edge by positioning themselves in a market that craves authenticity and loyalty from the brands they support.

"This isn't just about aligning values for the sake of alignment," said Kurt Luidhardt. "Liberty Spenders shows business owners how to drive exponential growth by accessing a fiercely loyal consumer base. These 76 million Americans are eager to support brands that align with their beliefs, and this book provides the roadmap to profit from this unique, high-value $5 trillion market."

In today's crowded marketplace, Liberty Spenders offers actionable insights for business owners ready to maximize growth through targeted messaging and deep connections with a loyal, values-driven audience. Whether businesses are launching new products or expanding their reach, the book demonstrates how to use Conviction-Driven Marketing™ to drive real business growth and impact.

Kristen Luidhardt adds, "We've taken our 20 years of political consulting and marketing expertise and converted it into business marketing strategies that work. This book gives business owners an unfair advantage by equipping them with the tools they need to connect with this powerful market and take their business to the next level."

Kurt and Kristen Luidhardt bring unmatched expertise to help businesses maximize growth and profitability by targeting values-based consumers. As co-hosts of the Liberty Spenders Podcast and founders of their digital marketing agency, The Prosper Group, they have advised high-profile clients , including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senator Ted Cruz, in successfully connecting with audiences motivated by conservative and Christian values. Their proprietary Conviction Driven Marketing™ provides a clear framework for businesses to gain an unfair advantage in today's competitive landscape. With over half a billion dollars raised from 13 million individual contributions and numerous accolades, the Luidhardts are uniquely positioned to empower businesses to grow through targeted, conviction-driven strategies.

Steve Green, President & CEO of Hobby Lobby, praised the book, calling it "a must-read for businesses dedicated to faith-driven service. Liberty Spenders offers a roadmap for companies that aspire to grow their bottom line while serving their customers and a higher purpose."

Key Themes in Liberty Spenders Include:

Profit Potential in the $5 Trillion Values-Based Market – Liberty Spenders highlights the purchasing power of 76 million Americans who prioritize conservative and Christian values in their buying decisions, showcasing the loyalty and profitability this audience brings.

– highlights the purchasing power of 76 million Americans who prioritize conservative and Christian values in their buying decisions, showcasing the loyalty and profitability this audience brings. Strategies for Reaching High-Value Consumers – Practical guidance on crafting messages that resonate deeply with Liberty Spenders, and building strong, lasting relationships through authentic connections that drive growth.

– Practical guidance on crafting messages that resonate deeply with Liberty Spenders, and building strong, lasting relationships through authentic connections that drive growth. Conviction-Driven Marketing™ for Profitability – This unique approach shows businesses how to build deep, profitable connections by aligning brand actions with core consumer convictions.

As part of its multi-phase launch, Liberty Spenders will include media appearances, workshops, and webinars led by the Luidhardts to help business owners implement Conviction-Driven Marketing™ strategies and realize substantial growth.

About Kurt & Kristen Luidhardt

Kurt and Kristen Luidhardt are a dynamic husband-and-wife entrepreneurial team known for their unmatched expertise in political and business marketing with a conservative focus. As co-founders of The Prosper Group, a leading digital marketing agency established in 2006, they have played a pivotal role in shaping the success of high-profile clients, including President Donald Trump, Senator Ted Cruz, and influential organizations like the Faith and Freedom Coalition. Their agency's strategic campaigns have contributed to the election of over 100 members of Congress, 15 U.S. Senators, 14 Governors, and one President, and have raised over half a billion dollars in political contributions through 13 million individual transactions.

About Liberty Spenders Podcast

The Liberty Spenders Podcast, hosted by Kurt and Kristen Luidhardt, is the premier resource for conservative or faith-driven business leaders looking to drive growth in the $5 trillion values-based market. Drawing on over two decades of political consulting and digital strategy, the Luidhardts provide a unique blueprint for business growth through their proprietary Conviction-Driven Marketing™ framework, positioning brands to tap into a loyal, high-value consumer base. Each episode features insights from experts, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders on how to build profitable, values-aligned businesses that resonate deeply with a conservative, faith-driven audience.

