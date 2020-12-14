Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. ("Liberty Street") and Securian Asset Management, Inc. ("Securian AM") Announce Reorganization of Securian AM Mutual Funds to Liberty Street Fund Family

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. and Securian Asset Management, Inc. announced today that after having received both Board and Shareholder approval, three Securian AM mutual funds have been reorganized into the Liberty Street family of mutual funds within Investment Mangers Series Trust.

Liberty Street is a New York-based SEC-registered investment adviser that serves as the investment adviser to the Liberty Street family of funds.

"Liberty Street offers investors and financial advisors differentiated, timely, value added investment strategies sub-advised by independent managers who have demonstrated expertise in their asset class," said Tim Reick, CEO of Liberty Street Advisors.

"The three Securian AM Funds may provide diversification and income opportunities in today's low interest rate environment, while potentially mitigating the negative impact of market volatility," said Mr. Reick. The Funds are available to both institutional and retail investors.

The portfolios involved in the reorganization are the Securian AM Balanced Stabilization Fund (institutional class ticker symbol VVMIX); Securian AM Equity Stabilization Fund (VMEIX); and Securian AM Real Asset Income Fund (VSDIX). Fund names and ticker symbols have not changed.

Securian AM will continue to manage the Funds' portfolios as sub-advisor to the Funds.

"Liberty Street's extensive experience as an advisor to sub advised funds will allow our Investment team to focus on what we do best, manage the portfolio," said Craig Stapleton, CFA, FRM, Senior Vice President, CIO Investment Strategies and Risk at Securian AM.

"We are enthusiastic about joining Liberty Street's family of mutual funds," said Mr. Stapleton. "We will continue to seek to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors, while seeking to minimize downside risk."

The re-organization did not result in any material change in the portfolio management of the Funds or their investment objective or policies.

The Securian AM investment team, led by Craig Stapleton, includes Jeremy Gogos, Ph.D., CFA Vice President and Portfolio Manager; Merlin Erickson, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Joseph Betlej, CFA, Vice President and Portfolio Manager, and Lowell Bolken, CFA, Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

"We are very pleased to partner with an institutional caliber manager such as Securian AM," said Victor Fontana, Liberty Street's President. "Given the high degree of uncertainty in the markets, their volatility-conscious approach to delivering strong risk adjusted returns fits especially well with the needs of financial advisors and their clients."

ABOUT SECURIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT, Inc.

Securian Asset Management, Inc. based in St. Paul, MN, is an institutional asset manager specializing in public and private fixed income, commercial real estate debt and equity, pension solutions and alternative investments strategies with more than $50 billion under management as of November 30, 2020. Clients include insurance companies, mutual fund sponsors, pension plans, foundations and endowments. The asset manager was established in 1984 and traces its history to the founding of parent firm Securian Financial Group in 1880.

ABOUT LIBERTY STREET

Liberty Street is an SEC registered investment advisor managing mutual funds sub-advised by unaffiliated asset managers. The firm is located in New York City and launched its first fund in 2007. Liberty Street provides access to valuable and timely investment strategies designed to help investors and financial advisors meet the challenges of today's market environment. At present, Liberty Street manages 4 mutual funds with net assets, as of November 30, 2020, of over $1 billion.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information, please contact:

Milin Iyer, Media Director, Sondhelm Partners 703-752-1510.

DISCLOSURE

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 800 207 7108 or visiting www.libertystreetfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Diversification does not assure a profit, nor does it protect against a loss in a declining market.

Mutual fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund's Sub-Adviser may be unsuccessful in managing volatility and the Funds may experience a high level of volatility in their returns. The securities used in the strategy are subject to price volatility, and the strategy may not result in less volatile returns for the Funds relative to the market as a whole, and they could be more volatile.

The Liberty Street Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SOURCE Liberty Street Advisors, Inc.