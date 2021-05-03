Liberty Street Advisors Renames SharesPost 100 Fund To The Private Shares Fund

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. ("Liberty Street") today announced that the SharesPost 100 Fund (the "Fund") has a new name: The Private Shares Fund.

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end interval fund investing in private, operating, late-stage, venture-backed growth companies.

"The Fund's name change reflects an evolution of the private market's dynamics and expansion of the opportunity set," said Christian Munafo, Liberty Street's Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio manager of The Private Shares Fund. "Private growth companies have been staying private for longer with a significant portion of their appreciation typically occurring before exiting through M&A or entry into the public markets. This has led to an increase in unicorns, or late-stage companies valued more than $1 billion."

When the Fund was founded in 2014, there were only a few dozen companies in this stage of the market. "Today, there are hundreds of unicorns and other companies with similar profiles that meet our criteria," said Mr. Munafo. "As a result, it is appropriate to remove the reference to a list of just 100 companies. At over $400 million in Assets Under Management as of 3/31/21, the Fund is currently well-positioned to take advantage of today's numerous opportunities."

"Since inception, The Private Shares Fund has democratized access to this asset class and makes it easy for all investors to gain exposure to a broad portfolio of dynamic, late-stage venture-backed companies, a segment of the market that is typically only offered to qualified and accredited investors in private funds," said Kevin Moss, Managing Director at Liberty Street and President of the Fund. "The Private Shares Fund provides a distinct opportunity for financial advisors and their clients to participate in this growth opportunity."

"Because of its novel structure, the Fund offers access to the venture-backed asset class at very low minimums and without investor accreditation requirements", said Liberty Street's CEO, Tim Reick. "Inclusion of these types of private, innovative and high-growth investments in a portfolio allocation can be an important diversifier and an uncorrelated source of capital appreciation," he said.

The Fund's entire San Francisco Bay and New York based investment team remains in place, maintaining close proximity to its deep relationships throughout Silicon Valley and the venture capital community. The Fund's governance structure, board of trustees and service providers also have not changed.

The Fund's tickers also remain the same: PIIVX, PRIVX, PRLVX.

The Fund was created in 2014 in response to demand from customers of the Fund's former parent company, SharesPost Inc., who, in 2009, established one of the first secondary markets for private technology-oriented company shares. Since then, the Fund's shareholder base has experienced significant asset growth.

The Fund will continue to be marketed by Liberty Street's affiliated broker dealer, HRC Fund Associates, LLC ("HRC"), Member FINRA/SIPC. HRC, based in New York City, is the exclusive marketer for the Liberty Street family of funds. Over its 18-year history, HRC has developed and maintains significant longstanding relationships with numerous financial advisors at major wire-house, registered investment advisor and independent broker dealer distribution channels.

"HRC's successful asset raising capabilities are expected to help grow the Fund's asset base and lead to expanded high-profile investment opportunities," said Mr. Reick.

"Looking ahead, The Private Shares Fund investment team will continue leveraging its experience to innovate new products focused on compelling opportunities within the private market", added Mr. Munafo.

ABOUT LIBERTY STREET ADVISORS

Liberty Street Advisors, Inc. ("Liberty Street") is an SEC registered investment advisor managing the Fund and other mutual funds sub-advised by unaffiliated asset managers. The firm is located in New York City and launched its first fund in 2007. Liberty Street provides access to valuable and timely investment strategies designed to help investors and financial advisors meet the challenges of today's market environment. Liberty Street manages seven mutual funds with assets under management of over $1 billion as of March 31, 2021.

ABOUT HRC FUND ASSOCIATES

HRC Fund Associates, LLC ("HRC") is an SEC and FINRA registered broker dealer. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York City. HRC acts as the exclusive marketer for all of the Liberty Street funds and as third-party marketer for a select group of investment managers. The firm maintains relationships with financial advisors and wealth managers at over 120 intermediary platforms, including major wire-houses, registered investment advisors and independent broker-dealers. HRC's gross investment fund sales over the 5-year period ending March 31, 2021 were approximately $6 billion.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For more information, please contact:

Milin Iyer, Media Director, Sondhelm Partners at [email protected] or 703-752-1510.

The Private Shares Fund is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

