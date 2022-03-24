LIBERTY TAX ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE DALLAS COWBOYS

"We couldn't be more proud to partner with the Dallas Cowboys," said Brent Turner, CEO of Liberty Tax. "This team represents more than just the state of Texas, they represent our country and the diverse customer base we have the pleasure of serving. We're grateful for the opportunity to work with the Cowboys and look forward to a successful partnership over the next five years."

With more than 2,700 franchised locations across North America, Liberty Tax has been serving customers since 1997, offering fast and affordable tax preparation support along with its suite of financial services. Liberty Tax serves approximately 1.6 million consumer and small business clients across the U.S. and Canada.

The deadline to file taxes this year is April 18 and customers should come prepared with personal information documents and tax forms, like a W-2 Form or 1099 Form. For more information about Liberty Tax's partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and to find a Liberty Tax near you visit LibertyTax.com .

About Liberty Tax

