Liberty University Adds Cengage Unlimited Subscriptions to its Affordable Course Materials Program

BOSTON and LYNCHBURG, Va., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty University is adding Cengage Unlimited subscriptions to its affordable course materials program, which saves Liberty students $975 annually on course materials. Cengage, the largest U.S.-based education and technology company serving the higher education market, provides course materials to 11 million of the 20 million college and university students in the U.S.

Liberty University's affordability initiative provides all digital books and instructional materials free of charge to undergraduate students enrolled in online undergraduate courses.

Cengage Unlimited offers students unlimited access to more than 20,000 digital course materials, including eBooks, online homework and study guides, for one price. Going forward, Liberty University Online undergraduate students will be able to access course materials across 70 disciplines and 675 courses, with subscription costs covered by the university.

"As a leader in education, Liberty University focuses our efforts on continuously improving our students' learning experience, and considers Cengage an integral team member in providing the services that our students have come to know and expect," said Dr. Scott Hicks, provost, Liberty University.

"Liberty is one of the largest universities in the country with total enrollment above 100,000 students, including approximately 50,000 undergraduates. As the first fully online program to select Cengage Unlimited at scale, we're excited to make a real impact on lowering the cost of learning for so many students," said Kevin Stone, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Cengage. "We're giving students and faculty a better learning experience at a better value with Cengage Unlimited."

In addition, Liberty has selected Cengage to provide services that will support the university's online growth. This includes solutions that help advance student retention and success, as well as course development for nearly 200 courses.

